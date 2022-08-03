Billie Eilish premieres ‘The 30th’ and ‘TV’, two new songs for her EP ‘Guitar songs’ | Music

billie eilish He has just finished the presentation tour of his most recent studio album in Europe and almost without interruption he has gone into the studio to release those songs he wanted to release, remembering how he worked in the old days. In recent weeks he had uploaded images from the recording studio that made us think of an imminent third album but in reality what we have received is a new EP made up of two new songs.

One of them, TV, had already been presented live during one of the last dates of his world tour. The other has had a world premiere on the main playback platforms as the highlight of this surprising announcement. Her EP, guitar songsit show us the 30thanother unmistakable song with the seal of the two brothers: Billie and Finneas.

“Little surprise for y’all. Two new songs!!!! TV and The 30th!!!!!!!! These songs mean so much so much to me. I’m so happy for them to be yours. Guitar songs are out now out” the American wrote on her official Instagram profile.

Shortly after, the artist was interviewed at the microphones of Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe to talk about these two new musical proposals as well as the creative moment that Billie Eilish is going through.

In the interview, the soloist emphasizes the idea that she already had during her last interview on Billboard when she was in the middle of her tour and had not yet presented her new songs: “I just want to continue enjoying the music we make. And that’s why I think that I’m a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to work, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to do a song and put out an album next year.”

The singer seems happy, excited and above all, inspired and has fundamental support in her career such as that of her brother Finneas who, by the way, has also just released new music. There is no doubt that both artists are capable of giving free rein to their music despite the fact that their agenda is full of commitments.

What do you think of the new Billie Eilish songs?