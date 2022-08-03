Billie Eilish gives new details about ‘TV’, her next single

Billie Eilish continues immersed in her new tour. A few weeks ago, during one of her last concerts in Europe, the American artist performed for the first time an unreleased song, titled TVwith which he once again demonstrated his undoubted talent when it comes to composing.

in a ballad tone, TV It speaks of the passivity and the loneliness to which heartbreak often leads. Since the artist performed it for the first time, her fans have not stopped asking her to release the studio version, and now she has given new details about this song.

Although at the moment he prefers not to reveal the release date of his new single, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have given new details about this new composition, with which they have returned to reach the hearts of the fans.

During an interview with Matt Wilkinson for Apple Music 1, Billie Eilish talked about heru participation in the famous Glastonbury Festival and about TVthe theme that premiered live a few days ago.

The artist’s idea of ​​singing this song live came to her at the airport. Billie was with her brother and before getting on the plane she listened to the TV demo and she wondered if she should sing it at the concert.

His brother did not hesitate to accept the proposal and both surprised the fans with this song. “I just want to be able to put out music like I used to, I think the older you get, the harder everything seems.”expressed the artist during her interview with Matt Wilkinson.

On the other hand, Finneas explained that behind the lyrics of this new song: “There’s a sad image that I think most people who’ve been in love with can relate to, a relationship that perhaps falls apart or a friendship that falls apart, from time that passes.”