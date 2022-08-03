Billie Eilish and her freckled selfie is the ultimate summer look

If there was ever a time when freckles they were hidden under the makeup, of course it was not this. Billie Eilish has made them fashionable again as he knows best: showing himself to the world as it is. The singer has never been shy about talking about psychological problems, her need for plus sizes or a commitment to always be herselfand in summer, quite naturally, because they come out.

“At school I was a bit of an ugly duckling”Said in an interview with Vogue a few years ago, the one who today is considered not only a diva at a musical level but also an image one, reinforced since yesterday when she uploaded a couple of selfies to her massive Instagram profile. 105 million people are waiting for their newsand the last one has to do with freckles.

If you were to ask a dermatologist, they would tell you something like they are “benign lesions formed by cells that synthesize skin pigment or melanocytes” (My colleague Marta, who is a dermatologist, tells me). “They appear as brown or black spots on the skin, especially the face, and are no larger than a centimeter.” And the truth is that they look great (That’s my contribution).

Billie walked past professional photographers, grabbed her iPhone and stood in front of a mirror to show off your natural beautywhich of course at this time of year includes attractive freckles that dot the cheeks and the area around the nose.

A generous neckline (rare for her, but logical in summer) in a tank top, with a thin plaid shirt on top, she is accompanying her hair up (very summery too) with strands falling like someone who doesn’t want the thing on the sides of her face . If to that we add the blush of her cheekswe have a stamp that will be rare if it is not imitated to infinity and beyond.

The most die-hard fans will know that she’s pretty proud of those freckleswhich we had already seen in other previous publications but not as clearly as they are presented in the 2022 summer season. Could it be that in your area it also has a great sun…

The point is that 12 million likes certify that they fit very well and that people are delighted with the photo. There are also comments that point to how with previous photos the use of the freckles filter on IG has increased notably, and that none reached the notoriety of this one.

If we add the silver necklaces and the rollazo of the rings, in addition to the soft touch of lipstick and the care of their eyelashes, we have the definitive lookazo for the hottest nights. And we are not talking about the temperature.