Beyoncé edits two songs in revival after the social backlash

Not even Beyonce is immune from the cycle of outrage. Although her critically acclaimed latest album, RebirthLess than a week later, Beyoncé is already making changes to two of her songs after being called up on social media.

The singer inserted a portion of her 2003 hit “Milkshake” into “Energy” for a beef with Kelis. (Gellis is not the credited writer of the song.) “I’ve heard about it like everyone else,” Gellis said. A comment on Instagram. Until Wednesday, interval REMOVED.

The song “Heated” includes lyrics from the original The Same Skillful Slander This took Lizzo into hot water on Twitter a few weeks ago. On Monday, three days after the album’s release, it was reported Beyonce would change that word. As of Wednesday, “Sp *** in ‘ass” has been changed from “Sp *** in’ ass” to “Blastin ‘ass” on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify (although the lyrics are still available on Spotify. Old version)

Kelis is situation specific and can be overwhelming. Her feud with Pharrell is about her relationship with Beyonce. But the bad words in “Heat” are part of a long career tradition Edit songs in preview. It is almost a right passage: an artist writes a text that ages badly and in the end is modified or discarded altogether. In the past, that process could take years, and the original releases would have been stored on physical albums or previous track downloads. Altered lyrics are only evident in reissues or when sung in concert. In the era of Twitter and Spotify, that response is as immediate as the backlash.

If a track is edited and re-released on streamers, this is the only version circulating besides the TikTok snippets and some CDs and vinyl copies. Kanye West brought that flexibility with him in 2016 Updates Pablo’s life. Beyoncé, one of the most savvy artists in the business, knows how quickly she makes the changes and hardly anyone remembers that it was changed in the first place.

The revisions also inspired Monica Lewinsky Suggest that they remove their name From Beyoncé’s 2013 song “Partition”. Beyhive was less respectful for that change.