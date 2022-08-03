Best apocalyptic and doomsday movies streaming

Get excited and shake in equal parts with this selection of the best apocalyptic and doomsday movies that you can find in streaming.

Pandemics, alien invasions, nuclear wars and prophecies are some of the themes proposed by the seventh art to deal with the end of time. No one knows for sure what the end times will look like, but while it’s happening, we delight in exploring all the possibilities in this regard. Get excited and shake in equal parts with this selection of the best doomsday and doomsday movies streaming.

Apocalyptic movies on Netflix

midnight sky (2020)

A lone scientist who lives on a station in Antarctica tries by all means to dissuade a group of astronauts from returning to Earth. The reason: the planet is completely destroyed because of a catastrophe caused by climate change. This ship has been on a crucial mission for the future of humanity for some time: to verify that the Jupiter’s moon K-23 is capable of supporting human life.

World War Z (2013)

A virus turns a large part of humanity into bloodthirsty dead. Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is the main character of this film, an investigator of the United Nations witnessing the fall of humanity. This adaptation of the homonymous novel by Max Brooks It is one of the best zombie movies that can be enjoyed today on Netflix.

Position (2017)

For those who like apocalyptic, pandemic and zombie themes this is a brilliant option. A man travels with a baby in tow through a desert area invaded by undead-like creatures. In such a hostile environment, our character must use the best of his humanity to get ahead and protect the life of his daughter.

Bird Box: Blindfolded (2018)

The world is invaded by flying creatures that have the ability to freak out to the people who lay their eyes on them. The most terrible thing is that also the lead to suicide. In this way, the world is falling into a spiral of death. In that hell, Mallory must travel with her young children to a place with the promise of finding peace. A mixture of science fiction and horror for lovers of suspense.

The Book of Secrets (2010)

Denzel Washington stars in this post apocalyptic thriller in which a man, Eli, travels through a world destroyed by nuclear war with a single mission: to protect a mysterious book. This copy holds important secrets that can help humanity in times of despair.

Apocalyptic movies on Prime Video

The day of the end of the world (2020)

An asteroid is headed for Earth. The forecasts are catastrophic. Governments around the world will conduct a lottery where only a few can survivesecret havens.John and his family will face imposing dangers of nature, which will force them to find a way to survive.

Now we are alone (2018)

Del (Peter Dinklage) considers himself the last man on the face of the earth. An event from the past ended humanity and now Del lives in the tranquility of his solitude. One day he bumps into a young woman named Grace. Everything Del believed about the world and himself is turned upside down.

The night devoured the world (2018)

After a party, a young man wakes up the next day to find that the city of Paris is the scene of the apocalypse. The streets are full of undead and he is isolated in a building. The race for survival has begun for Sam.

Supernatural (2007)

Also known as The fog, this tape is an adaptation of a long story by Stephen King. It all starts when a dense fog envelops a supermarket. Those who are trapped inside begin to be stalked by mutant insects. The objective is not only to get out but to know where to go and how to defend yourself against the monsters. A suffocating and terrifying tape like few others.

The body snatchers (1978)

In San Francisco, a group of people discover that, little by little, humans are being replaced by clones devoid of emotion. remake from the 1956 classic that achieved cult status among fans of ’70s horror movies.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: