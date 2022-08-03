Ben Affleck’s Tiredness Would Confirm This Alleged Prenuptial Agreement – CINEMABLEND

The images of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon have become a trend in recent days and some social network users claim that his tiredness is due to the prenuptial agreement with Jennifer Lopez.

Last weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their honeymoon in Paris, after having said yes in Las Vegas. The actor was captured by a paparazzi while taking a nap on a luxurious yacht, which has caused network users to make memes of the moment, ensuring that his alleged prenuptial agreement can be quite exhausting.

According to international media, the couple established some prenuptial agreements and one of them is related to their sexual relationship: Hollywood celebrities established that they must have a minimum of four sexual relations a week. For this reason, the memes about the actor refer to the fact that he is not supporting said agreement.

In the newsletter of the actress of the new documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, On The JLo, the bronx diva wrote an entry titled “We Made It,” in which she discussed her wedding in Las Vegas: “Yes, we did. Love is beautiful. It turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”

Regarding his reunion with Affleck, he told People: “We are older, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are at another time in our lives, we have children and we are more aware of many things”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002 while filming Gigli. Shortly after, they began a love relationship, known as Bennifer, which lasted two years. Last year, the couple announced that they resumed their relationship, after he was with actress Ana de Armas and “JLo” with ex-baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

The couple got engaged again in early April and JLo confirmed it with a picture wearing her diamond ring that she shared through her Instagram account.