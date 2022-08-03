Ben Affleck’s header, Shakira in trouble and Tlaloc’s mercy in Nuevo León, in the memes of the week

exhaustion of Ben Affleckthe possibility that Shakira go to prison and the long-awaited rain in Nuevo Leon, were the topics that monopolized the memes of the week. Here we tell you the news behind it.

Ben Affleck’s Little Coyote

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their honeymoon in Paris. More than romantic photos, the paparazzi captured Affleck in a very mundane way: sleeping in the sun, during a tour of the Seine River.

In recent months, Affleck has been exhausted. These images contrast with the vivacity that Lopez has shown on the same dates. It is for this reason that memeros began to joke that the actor’s exhaustion is due to the fact that JLo “is finished” with her current husband.

A few days after the publication of the images in which Affleck is seen throwing his coyotito, some photos of the singer accompanying him on a nap came to light.

It finally rains in Nuevo León

After several weeks of high temperatures and months of extreme drought, last Thursday it rained in the municipalities of Monterrey, Galeana, García and San Pedro Garza García, in Nuevo León.

The first semester of 2022 has been the driest period in more than a decade in Nuevo León. This has been reflected in daily water cuts in the state.

Even NASA published aerial images to compare the state of the Cerro Prieto dam between 2015 and 2022 and show the seriousness of the situation.

The governor of the state, Samuel García, celebrated through his Twitter account: “Keep bombing! The rain came and it came with everything”, some others celebrated with memes.

Shakira could go to prison

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Spanish city of Barcelona requested a sentence of eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros for the Colombian singer Shakira, accused of six crimes against the Public Treasury for defrauding 14.5 million euros. euros between 2012 and 2014, simulating that he did not reside in Spain.

The public ministry presented its indictment before the Catalan Justice on Friday, after the artist rejected last Wednesday the latest agreement of the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce sentences and avoid trial.

Shakira has already returned the 14.5 million required by the Tax Agency and another three million in interest, for which the highly qualified mitigation of damage repair has been applied to reduce the penalty, which could amount to up to six years in prison for every crime.

Although, since none of the requested sentences exceeds two years in prison and lacks a record, in the event of a possible conviction Shakira could benefit from a suspension of the sanction and avoid going to prison.

With information from EFE.