Ben Affleck reunites with ex Jennifer Garner after honeymoon with JLo

Ben Affleck He has already returned to the United States after spending a romantic honeymoon —in the company of his children— with Jennifer Lopez. And the first thing the actor did was meet with his ex-wife and son.

the star of deep water was seen spending a day at the pool in the company of Garner and little Samuel Garner Affleck who is 10 years old, in Pacific Palisades—an upper-class neighborhood in Los Angeles.





Affleck had plenty of time to bond with the Lopez children as they traveled through Paris. The Twins, Emme and Max Munoz, aged 14, were with the happy couple and Ben’s daughters, seraphine 13 years old and violet 16 —by the way, here you can see what JLo looked like at the age of Violet, her now stepdaughter.

A source told Life&Style that Lopez and Affleck “ensure that all children have a share in family outings, and thus no one has to feel left out. Ben’s children, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get along very well with JLo’s twins, Emme and Max. They are very close.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend time with their son Samuel

Paparazzi captured the actors spending time with their youngest son, Samuel, who is 10 years old and “used to be the quietest, but he’s starting to come out of his shell“Revealed the now ex-partner.

Affleck was seen holding hands with Sam, who was wrapped in a towel, as they walked out of the Pacific Palasides pool. The actor was dressed as casually as ever, in a t-shirt and denim jeans and white sneakers.

Garner was separated from Affleck and her son, and walked away with a friend, also wrapped in a towel and wearing a t-shirt, sunglasses and a hat. The actors have been raising their children under co parenting since they broke up in 2011.

“Ben and Jen have always had an immense love and respect for each other,” a close friend told in 2018. U.S. Weekly“they still care for their children together and that’s what will always come first. He has always been very supportive of all the decisions she makes.”

Affleck and Garner met in the summer of 2001 and married in 2005, but in 2015 they announced their divorce with a statement that read: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We will move forward with love.” and friendship we have for each other and the commitment we have to make co parenting and we ask for privacy at this time.”