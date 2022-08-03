Ben Affleck declares that Matt Damon plays an essential role in his “mental health”

actor and director Ben Affleck He has taken advantage of his last interview to launch endless compliments towards his good friend Matt Damonwith whom he wrote the script for the film “Good Will Hunting” in 1997, as well as working closely on many other projects.

In conversation with the magazine GQthe now boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez He has recalled that his relationship with the actor dates back to his adolescence and to those times when they both had fun together in the city of Boston. Although Matt was born in nearby Cambridge (Massachusetts) and studied at Harvard, it was in the large city of the state where he met his now inseparable friend.

Also, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garnerfather of three children, stated directly that having a Damon in his life has been very beneficial for his mental health, since the good sense and good advice that the Hollywood star has always transmitted to him have allowed him to stay “sane”.

“I can’t speak for Matt, but in my case my mental health and even my own sanity have benefited greatly from having him in my life as we grew up together and went through similar things. I also feel very identified with him after more than 20 years of being in the public eye. I can be myself next to him, talk about things with total honesty, I am very clear about why we are friends, because he loves me and is interested in me, and because I love him on the same terms, ”he was honest Affleck in your interview.

For its part, Matt Damonwho also participated in the report, insisted on the need for the details of his friendship with Ben Affleck do not end up being completely in the public domain. In his opinion, the bond that binds him to the winning director of the Oscar it is too important to run the risk that the gossip, rumors or indiscretions of others end up contaminating it. “I don’t want to be her friend in public, but do you know what that means? I mean it’s too important a friendship for that, that goes beyond our careers. It is a very significant part of my life and I do not want it to be for public consumption, at least not in such a noticeable way, ”she pointed out.

