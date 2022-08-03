Before and after LGBT+ characters from chick flicks

If your passion is chick flicks 90s and early 2000s, here’s a before and after of the actors and actresses who played LGBT+ characters.

In 2017, lovers LGBT+ of the chick flicks They had great news when they learned that there was a possibility that the remake of heathers (Michael Lehmann, 1989) would incorporate 2 characters of sexual diversitybut in case you didn’t love Jason Micallef’s production, we recover the before and after of actors and actresses that were part of these films that fuse the commercial turn, the elements of romantic comedies and the formulas of the stories coming-of-age.

The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love (Maria Maggenti, 1995)

We start this list chick flicks with a title that is openly LGBT+. Most of the characters in this spring story belong to the community. The film stars Randy Dean (Laurel Hollomann), a girl tomboy who lives in a lesbomaternal family with her aunt Rebecca (Kate Staford) and her Vicky (Sabrina Artel).

The best friend of Randy it is Frank (Nelson Rodriguez), a Latino gay boy. Before the main romance with Eve (Nicole Ari Parker), the young woman has a secret relationship with Wendy (Maggie Moore), a married woman.

But I’m a Cheerleader (Jamie Babbitt, 1989)

For some people it is enough that But I’m a Cheerleader have some romantic comedy winks to consider it among the chick flicks with LGBT+ characters.

We've previously said how bad this movie is (available on Netflix, by the way) for making such a delicate subject as Ecosig an absurd script full of stereotypes. However, it is one of the deliveries that are usually in LGBT + video libraries from pop culture.

clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)

In this before and after list of actors and actresses from chick flicks with LGBT+ characters and stories yes or yes I had to be clueless. In it we find Christian Stovitz (justin walker), one of the closest friends of cher (Alice Silverstone).

In reality, very little is known about the American actor. In 1998 he was in a commercial for pizza hut and after participating in the cast meeting (2013) it was learned that he had started his business: Teddy Teadle's Grilla restaurant that no longer exists.

Bring It On (Peyton Reed, 2000)

Stolen victories is one of the chick flicks that made LGBT+ characters something not so obvious and, therefore, we are interested in seeing the before and after of the actors in charge. In a very subtle (for some almost imperceptible) way, the production team included Them (Huntley Ritter) Y Tim (Riley Smith).

the next time you see Bring It Onwe recommend paying attention to the conversation you both have regarding cheerleading and politics.

Mean Girls ( Mark Waters, 2004) is one of the chick flicks that stand out in this before and after of actors and actresses who played LGBT+ characters

Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese) He is not only remembered for his iconic scene and phrase: «She doesn't even go here». The best friend of janis (Lizzy Caplan)—who also lives in our hearts for her "I'm super lesbian" response to Regina George—is gay.

Daniel Franzese came out of the closet in April 2014 through an emotional letter.

Mama Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)*

Another of the titles that have a very special place among LGBT+ audiences who love chick flicks it is Mama Mia!. This film set to music by ABBA has Harry Bright (Colin Firth).

For years there has been an emphasis on Chances of the character being gay of the production that gave the Tom Hanks company something to talk about. We leave you the trailer of his most recent film, staircase:

The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankell, 2006)



For deliveries of chick flicks that have LGBT+ characters we close with the case of The Devil Wears Prada. Stanley Tucci (Nigel) is one of the actors who has been in the debate on whether LGBT+ roles should be in charge only of people from the community.

After the successful film starring meryl streep (Miranda) and Anne Hathaway (Andy), Tucci continued his acting career and became involved as co-owner of the Finch Tavern restaurant in New York.

Now that you’ve seen this before and after of the actors and actresses behind the LGBT+ characters in your chick flicks favourites, did they make you want to see the movies again?

