Batgirl, DC’s Cursed Heroine on the Big Screen: From Ruining Alicia Silverstone’s Career to the Death of Her Solo Movie – CINEMABLEND

batgirl It will not be released in theaters or on HBO Max. the news that Warner Bros. has decided to keep the film about the vigilante of Gotham, starring Leslie Grace, in a drawer, it has left a bitter taste for fans of the comic book character.

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was almost finished and its budget had risen to $90 million. In it, Michael Keaton was going to return as BruceWayne/Batman and JK Simmons as Sheriff James Gordon. It was also going to mark the debut of Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly. But none of that can be seen on the big or small screen. The decision of the studio, the same one that had developed the film for a premiere on HBO Max but now has a new CEO with a different strategy, has left everyone surprised.

It’s not the first time Barbara Gordon takes a setback on the big screen. As if the heroine of DC was cursed in the cinema, she was the character that ruined the career of Alicia Silverstone, also of which Joss Whedon was developing a film before what happened with League of Justice and the accusations against him. Even Zack Snyder planned to introduce her to his universe before it abruptly ended.

Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell as Batgirl, Batman and Robin in ‘Batman and Robin’.



Very few interpreters have gotten into the skin of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon, in a live action project. Something very different from what happened with their animated versions. Yvonne Craig brought the flesh and blood character to life in the 1960s Batman series. Then, in 1997, Alicia Silverstone signed on as batgirl in Joel Schumacher’s film batman and robin. Before joining the project, the interpreter had already starred Clueless (1995), the modernized version of emma of Jane Austen, and his career was beginning to take off in style.

the premiere of batman and robinwith George Clooney as BruceWayneChris O’Donnell as Robin/Dick GraysonUma Thurman as pamela isley/Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Victor Fries/Mr Freeze; It was a flop and is considered the worst adaptation of the character.

In addition, Silverstone has said in the past that filming was not a good experience for her. The actress stated in Reelblend that, despite really enjoying working with the cast, “wasn’t the deepest performance experience” of his career. He even had to listen to criticism about his body. “They laughed at my body when I was younger. It was painful because I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew it wasn’t right to laugh at someone’s body, that it doesn’t seem right to do that to a human,” she said. Guardian.

From batman and robinthe Silverstone race changed and, although he starred in 1999 looking for evethe film did not work at the box office and his work did not have the impact of those he did throughout the 90s.

Joss Whedon’s Batgirl

When the DC Cinematic Universe was just getting started with Zack Snyder behind the scenes, he was joined by Joss Whedon in March 2017 to develop a Batgirl movie. The signing was curious since the director had brought to the big screen the successful avengers, the film that catapulted the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then he repeated, but with less precision, in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So his involvement in the “enemy” franchise surprised some. But Whedon’s Batgirl would never get made.

The director announced that he was leaving the project in 2018, after what happened with League of Justice (2017). Following Snyder’s departure from the film, in which the director had to fight to maintain creative control of the film after the poor reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Whedon became the one in charge of finishing what his predecessor had not finished. The result, neither the public nor the critics liked it, and that’s when the ‘hashtag’ began to go viral #ReleaseTheSnyderCut with which thousands of fans demanded that Snyder’s version of the film be made public. The latter occurred in 2021, the year in which Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived at HBO Max, his four-hour movie as he had imagined it.

When announcing his departure from batgirlWhedon claimed it was because he hadn’t been able to find a story to bring to the big screen: “batgirl it’s a very exciting project and Warner and DC have collaborated and been partners who have supported me, so that’s why mAnd it took me months to realize that I didn’t really have a story.. I am grateful to Geoff [Johns] and toby [Emmerich] and everyone who greeted me when I arrived and who have been so understanding when…is there a sexier word for ‘fail?’

Then came the accusations of Ray Fisher, an actor who gave life to the superhero Victor Stone/Cyborg, that Whedon created toxic environments at work. Statements that were supported by those made by Charisma Carpenter, actress of Buffy the Vampire Slayer -Whedon is the creator of the fiction-, and due to other comments from interpreters such as Gal Gadot, Diana/wonder-woman on the big screen.

Zack Snyder’s Batgirl

Zack Snyder during the filming of ‘Justice League’ directing Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman) and Gal Gadot (Diana/Wonder Woman).



Before the DC cinematic universe that Snyder was developing went under, the director was going to continue the story of superheroes after League of Justice. Among his plans was to introduce Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Specifically, the director was going to say that bryce wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) sacrificed himself and that the son of Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) was going to become the new Dark Knight. And that’s when Barbara Gordon, who was going to be his mentor, comes into play.

“I always wanted Barbara Gordon to appear in movies. Sheriff Gordon would be about to disappear and we would have had Barbara starting to play a bigger role. My idea was that after Batman sacrificed himself, there would be a window where Batman was not and I thought Barbara could fill that gap until Superman and Lois’ son, who doesn’t have powers, had become Batman when he came of age.“, Snyder told Esquire. “Of course, Barbara could have mentored him,” she added. With the Snyder universe out of the picture, another version of Batgirl in the trash.

These aren’t the only Batgirl cast-offs that have happened in recent years. There were even rumors that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the solo movie about the DC character played by Margot Robbie, was going to introduce Barbara Gordon. Something that either ended up not being true or it was but they decided not to go ahead with the idea.

Will there be room in the future for Batgirl? We will have to wait to see how the DC cinematic universe continues to expand. In terms of possibilities, the Matt Reeves saga of batman with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne could be one of them.

