‘Barbie’: Ryan Gosling agreed to be Ken due to an oversight of his daughter – CINEMABLEND

Ryan Gosling has revealed why he agreed to play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie ‘Barbie’.

Actor Ryan Gosling, who recently co-starred the gray man Along with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, she agreed to film Barbie after finding a Ken doll in her backyard.

Greta Gerwig’s new film (Lady BirdLittle Women), starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. It is a film based on the popular Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler and Mattel in 1959, which follows Barbie after she is expelled from Barbieland for not meeting the beauty standards that all dolls must have.

This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in Barbie.



Therefore, Barbie is taken to the real world of humans, a dangerous and strange one for her, and She must go through various challenges to be accepted back in her fantastic land.. The long-awaited film will also star Will FerrellIssa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Alexandra Shipp.

In an interview for the show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonRyan Gosling recalled the day director Greta Gerwig offered him the role of Ken. The actor recounted that he went out to his backyard for a moment to think after receiving the offer to star in the film. “Best script I’ve ever read. I went out in the backyard and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a smashed lemon”.

This Is The ‘Barbie’-Inspired Costume Ryan Gosling Wants You To Wear On Halloween

This was the photo shared by Ryan Gosling.



I texted Greta and said, ‘I’ll be your Ken, because this story needs to be told.

“Ken’s life is harder than it seems: he has no money, he’s unemployed, he can’t have a car or a house of his own.. He goes through very difficult things. It’s not what you think it is”Gosling told Entertainment Tonight about what we will see of the character in Barbie.