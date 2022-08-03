Ashton Kutcher and the cost he had to pay for doing “Punk’d”

Ashton Kutcher He is in full promotion of his tape “Vengeance” and in his approach to the media he has given some statements that have attracted attention.

Some days ago, the actor told the reason that motivated him and his wife, Mila Kunis, to be part of “That ’90s Show”the follow-up to the hit series “That ’70s Show,” which brought them both to fame with their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

In this opportunity, The actor recalled his most playful times, when he starred and drove “Punk’d”. Ashton Kutcher was part of the MTV program, between 2003 and 2012, in which he cheated and made different celebrities go through complex moments.

And despite the popularity of the program and how successful it was, The actor confessed that he would not do a format like the one he co-created with MTV again. In a conversation with “ExtraTV” he explained the costs that the program brought to his social life, saying that “For a long time, I would go out and like no one wanted to hang out (with me) for a while.”

Ashton Kutcher recalled celebrities and friends saying “I’m not messing with him.” “It’s good to have friends,” he added.

“Punk’d” had its return to television in 2020, but this time, Ashton Kutcher was not its presenter. Mila Kunis’ husband was replaced by rapper Chance the Rapper.

