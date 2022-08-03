Ariana Grande Has Transformed Her Hair To Blonde For The Wicked Movie

It seems that Ariana Grande he is already immersing himself in his character. The Grammy-winning singer has landed in the UK to begin rehearsals for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming wicked movie. Ari announced her participation in the film, opposite Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba, in November of last year, and fans have been waiting for an update ever since. The live action It won’t be released until Christmas 2024, so we’ll have to wait a while, but to keep us entertained, Ari shared some sneak peeks from her first few days in the UK, posting photos of hot air balloons and the Wizard of Oz scarecrow on her instagram stories a couple of days ago.

And while Glinda’s Swarovski-covered star wand and petal-tiered blue dress haven’t been seen so far, Ari could have given us a glimpse of her icy blonde hair for the role. Between the stories of Instagram yesterday, the singer shared a photo of herself sitting with music producers and songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. In it, Ari sports platinum blonde tousled waves down to her waist, with her hair pulled back in a half updo. in her characteristic high ponytail.

Instagram @arianagrande

Although it is not clear if the photo is a throw-back, gives us an idea of ​​what Ari’s interpretation of Glinda could be like. We imagine the singer will want to put her own spin on the role and trade in Glinda’s tight curls for something a bit more contemporary. Or it’s entirely possible that she transforms before filming and swaps her natural brown for the Good Witch’s signature blonde locks.