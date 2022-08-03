Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding: how was it?



Ariana Grande married her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gómez, in May 2021.



The singer did it in the strictest privacy, only surrounded by twenty people



The dress was designed by Vera Wang Haute in white silk

A wedding It is always synonymous with joy. Despite this, many celebrities decide to keep their link anonymous, away from the eyes of journalists and their fans. This was the case for Ariana Grande. After many heartbreaks, the singer found in Dalton Gomez, real estate agent, your ideal man. In mid-May 2021, it was confirmed that the artist had said ‘yes, I do’. It had all happened at her house in Montecito, California.

The person in charge of the wedding dress was the designer Vera Wang

For that special moment, the singer walked the incredible corridor that led to the altar with a design signed by Vera Wang Haute. It was a few years ago when the designer promised Ariana that, when the time came, she would take care of her wedding dress. And so she complied. The dress had an empire waist, in white silk and with a pronounced neckline. In addition, she also wore a completely bare back and a large, hand-pleated veil. For her hair she opted for a polished mid-updo combined with the most natural waves.

An intimate wedding with twenty guests

At the appointment, which was totally intimate, about twenty guests attendedincluding his family and friends. His father accompanied him to the altar and his boyfriend was waiting for him among flowers and personalized details. A) Yes, Gomez wore a Tom Ford signature suit. Following this, vows were exchanged.

Before marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana dated Mac Miller and Pete Davidson

Before dating Gomez, Ariana was linked to Pete Davidson.Source: CORDON PRESS