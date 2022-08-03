Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding: how was it?
Ariana Grande married her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gómez, in May 2021.
The singer did it in the strictest privacy, only surrounded by twenty people
The dress was designed by Vera Wang Haute in white silk
A wedding It is always synonymous with joy. Despite this, many celebrities decide to keep their link anonymous, away from the eyes of journalists and their fans. This was the case for Ariana Grande. After many heartbreaks, the singer found in Dalton Gomez, real estate agent, your ideal man. In mid-May 2021, it was confirmed that the artist had said ‘yes, I do’. It had all happened at her house in Montecito, California.
The person in charge of the wedding dress was the designer Vera Wang
For that special moment, the singer walked the incredible corridor that led to the altar with a design signed by Vera Wang Haute. It was a few years ago when the designer promised Ariana that, when the time came, she would take care of her wedding dress. And so she complied. The dress had an empire waist, in white silk and with a pronounced neckline. In addition, she also wore a completely bare back and a large, hand-pleated veil. For her hair she opted for a polished mid-updo combined with the most natural waves.
An intimate wedding with twenty guests
At the appointment, which was totally intimate, about twenty guests attendedincluding his family and friends. His father accompanied him to the altar and his boyfriend was waiting for him among flowers and personalized details. A) Yes, Gomez wore a Tom Ford signature suit. Following this, vows were exchanged.
Before marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana dated Mac Miller and Pete Davidson
Grande and Gomez started dating in January 2020 and got engaged a year later. Before that, Ariana’s first known boyfriend was Jai Brooks, member of the group The Janoskians. Later, he was linked to Nathan Sykes, member of The Wanted Later, she was linked with rapper Big Sean and rapper Mac Miller. This last relationship was considered by the singer ‘toxic’. In the same month of her separation, the singer was linked to the comedian Peter Davidson.