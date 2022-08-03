Are we facing his final musical return?









Rihanna and new music, that is the union that millions of followers expect to hear this 2022. And far from being a fantasy, it seems that this year it could become a reality. As the newspaper indicates The Sunthe one from Barbados would be in full countdown to release an album that could arrive in the next few months. A news that, as usual in the interpreter, has neither confirmed nor denied. Or at least for the moment, because her name does not stop circulating on social networks not only because of her expected return to the stagebut for the sweet vital moment that she lives after confirming her motherhood at the beginning of February.

“16 years ago today, @Rihanna released “SOS.” It became her first of 14 #1 singles in the US, spending three weeks atop the Hot 100. The lead ‘A Girl Like Me’ single was praised by music critics, achieved international top 10 success and is certified 3x Platinum by @RIAA. pic.twitter.com/4cfqhq0XbH“ — PopCrave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2022

The aforementioned medium includes some statements from a “source close to Rihanna” confirming that her return to the studios is something real: “It’s happening. Rihanna will release an album this year. He is preparing for it. It’s something he had always planned to do for his fans. He has heard your calls and knows that they have been waiting very patiently. she is very excited for bringing you something new.

Despite the good news, the announcement also came with its negative side – from a musical point of view – for his fans: “After this, his approach will be more focused on motherhood and her Fenty beauty and fashion empire, which has been her passion.”

“There’s Still More Music” During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna kept feeding the hype of his return confirming that there was still music for a while: “There is still more music. My fans would kill me if they waited much longer for a lullaby.” It’s six years Rihanna hasn’t released a new album, but the wait is worth it just because of the amount of expectations we have placed on it. In fact, in mid-2021 he celebrated that his album Anti had become the first of a black artist to spend half a decade on the list Billboard 200. “ “ Through a video on his official account Instagramthe interpreter proudly counted the milestone that he had achieved in one of the tops most important internationally: “Grateful to the Most High for putting unconditional people in my circle. Congratulations to all those who contributed to this era. Thank you, team “. During the short, an artist in full swing was seen when several images of her latest tours were shown. And before this, thousands of users destined her comments to claim his return to the stage or, at least, to our playlists. “Celebrate it by releasing a song!” Said one of his followers. A comment that went viral for the singer’s response: “I think I should. Soon.”