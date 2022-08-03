Anitta accuses Brazilian singer of plagiarizing Ariana Grande’s song

A drama from Brazil. Anitta has accused the singer Mc Melody of having plagiarized ‘Positions’, theme of Ariana Grande, and changing the lyrics to pass it off as a hit of its own. Mc Melody’s controversial song is called ‘Assalto Perigroso’ and already exceeds 40 million views on Spotify.

LISTEN TO RADIO PLANETA LIVE FROM HERE

“I know the composers of the song with which you reached the top 1. And they are not the ones you know, because the music is from Ariana Grande in this case… but don’t worry, I haven’t shown them to the original songwriters yet if not. Now try doing a falsetto, or are you just attacking me to stay in the news?…”, the ‘Envolver’ singer wrote ‘ On twitter.

Republic Recordsrecord label of Ariana Grande, became aware of the subject thanks to the controversial tweets of the Brazilian singer and those of her fan club. “Hello Republic Records, this song (Assalto Perigroso) is a plagiarism of Positions and is profiting from plagiarism. They already have more than 40 million views and do not give due credit to the artist,” wrote the fan club of Anitta On twitter.

Nija Charles, one of the composers of ‘Positions’, also learned of the controversy of possible plagiarism. “Wait a minute,” she wrote on her Twitter account accompanied by an investigative emoji. If the composer of Positions and Republic Records decide to sue McMelody, your song will have to be removed from all platforms and you will have to give the profits of the song to the real authors.

Let us remember that this is not the first accusation of plagiarism in recent months in the world of pop, since artists such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Lana del Rey they have been accused by different artists of having plagiarized their themes and even of having stolen their ideas. However, no lawsuit has been admitted by a judge.

Tell us your opinion, do you think the songs are the same?

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!