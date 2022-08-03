Angelina Jolie does not know how to dance, according to a video

Video of Angelina Jolie dancing Golden Horse, is it real?

As happens with this type of content that goes viral on social networks, the video of Angelina Jolie trying to dance it was edited by social media users to give it a more Mexican context.

When noticing the similarity of the steps carried out by the people who were in the meeting where they were also the actress of Eternals and her 17 year old daughter with those of the classic dance that accompanies the themes of golden horsethey did not take long to add the topic Do not break my poor heart anymore)from this group originally from Chihuahua, which is the Spanish version of Achy breaky heartmade popular by country singer Billy Ray Cyrusdad of Miley Cyrusin the early nineties.

Angelina Jolie dancing Golden Horse? Nope! It’s actually an edited video, but given the similarity of the video’s dance steps to those of the country classic, the song “Don’t break more (my poor heart)” was a perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/kbvOAoDzWd — tufo (@TUFOmx)

August 2, 2022

With this it was shown that not because he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie be talented at everything, unlike her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who has made it clear that she was born to dance as shown by recordings at the academy where he studies.