And Belinda? Jared Leto enjoys Sardinia with the beautiful model Kelsey Merritt

Belinda and Jared Leto gave something to talk about last week by enjoying some afternoons together at Sardinia, Italy. The celebrities threw themselves into the sea from a cliff and climbed. Belinda taught him the phrase “eso mamona” in Spanish, and the House of Gucci actor wore a mariachi hat.

Immediately, netizens speculated a romance. The artists have known each other for a decade and have maintained a lasting friendship, but until now they have not confirmed that they are dating romantically.

And it seems that Jared Leto, 50, is still having fun on her trip to Sardinia, but now with another friend. He was caught by paparazzi practicing rock climbing with the model El Secreto de Victoria Kelsey Merritt.

The couple sailed on a yacht to a point near Tavolara Island and enjoyed the day with other friends. Kelsey Merritt showed off her slim figure in a black swimsuit while Jared Leto He wore black shorts, a white shirt and a palm hat.

Jared Leto He was also recently photographed with Russian model, Daria Korchina.

In interview with Jimmy Fallon, talked about how much he likes adventure and that his passion is rock climbing. “I’m pretty used to it now and I love it,” they noted.

The recent photos with belinda revived that, in 2019, Jared Leto and his gang Thirty Second to Mars They started a cult. They invited their fans to a retreat in Croatia and they all wore white robes, performed rituals, watched movies and practiced yoga.

That time, the band posted: “yes this is a cult island #MarsIsland”. The vast majority of participants were women.

Yes, this is a cult #MarsIsland pic.twitter.com/4I7JROg90w — THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30SECONDSTOMARS) August 15, 2019

It is unknown if the cult will meet again in 2022.

For now, Jared Leto is still busy with his work as an actor. In November 2021, he starred House of Gucci and in 2022 he directed and participated in the Apple TV + series WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway.