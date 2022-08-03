Amber Heard would have sold house in California to pay Johnny Depp

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.08.2022 11:36:00





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for a few months give what to talk about especially after the trial in which they faced each other and in which Depp was victorious. Because of this, the judge decided that the famous must pay her ex-husband 10 million dollars and everything indicates that the actress is doing everything possible to get that amount.

In accordance with TMZ, Amber Heard made the decision to moving out of California and listing your home that is located in Yucca Valley. With the money obtained he could pay off some of the debt he owes to Johnny Depp.

The outlet mentions that the house was purchased in 2019 for $570,000 through an anonymous trust and that it apparently has ties to Amber Heard. On the other hand, it is explained that the people who bought the house closed the deal with people close to the actress, but they were never able to talk to her.

Amber Heard sold this property in mid-July for 1,050,000 dollars and with this money he obtained double what he paid for it three years ago.

For now it is rumored that this money he could use it to pay off his debt to Johnny Deppbut it must be remembered that the actress wishes to appeal the trial and therefore the verdict which was in favor of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Documents from the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard released

Some media like new york post published some documents that were going to be presented at the trial of the actors and in them several issues that caused controversy came to light, among them that apparently the actor suffers from erectile dysfunction.

In the documents, Amber Heard’s lawyers assured that Johnny Depp had presented violent behavior against the actress because he has erectile dysfunction and They mentioned that she takes pills for this problem.

PJG