Amber Heard sells mansion in California for 1 million dollars after trial with Johnny Depp

After the jury in Fairfax, Virginia returned a verdict favoring Johnny Depp in the libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardthe actress of Aquaman must pay 10.35 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, while receiving two million compensation, although an appeal has already been filed in court.

Previously, her lawyer confessed that Heard did not have enough resources to cover the amount and it had been speculated that she could sell an expensive gift she received from Elon Musk. Nevertheless, new york post announced that the sale he did make was that of his mansion, located in the California desert, specifically in Yucca Valley200 kilometers east of Los Angeles.

Although the process took place silently –and outside the market– the records mark the date of July 18 as the day of the transaction, where Heard got a deal 1.05 million dollars, more than half of the 570 thousand dollars with which he bought it in 2019.

How is the mansion that Amber Heard sold?

The property in california desert It has a land of 24 thousand meters with 230 square meters of construction in 2015. The new owners are Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, founders of Jorgensen & Company LLCbased in New Jersey, who also own property in Nevada.

With a kitchen (double griddle stove) with open aspect, ceiling to floor windows with views of the landscape –rocks, mountains–, has a 110 foot bridge leading up a hillside. In addition, it has a fireplace, three bedrooms and three bathroomsiron front doors and surround sound stereo system.

In the master bedroom you can see double walk-in closets and stone sinks, with a 1,200 square foot garage. Previously, the 36-year-old actress used this residence to live with her daughter Oonagh Paige.