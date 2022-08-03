Amber Heard files for bankruptcy: Can she avoid paying Johnny Depp?

JOhnny Depp and Amber Heard became a few months ago in the most mediatic actors from around the world. Both starred in the trial that everyone was talking about Due to the Depp’s accusation of Heard for defamation, since the actress had published an article where she blamed the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to abuse her.

The one that we can determine as the most famous and followed trial in Hollywood is once again on everyone’s lips for the reasons that Amber Heard has pleaded not to pay her ex-husband. And it is that the actress has confessed that she is bankrupt.

How much does Amber Heard have to pay Johnny Depp?

After the trial between Heard and Depp, the judge ruled that the actress would be punished with a $10 million fine to be paid to Johnny Depp for the damages caused. For his part, the actor must pay 2 million dollars As a reward.

Since the sentence was known, both Amber Heard Like her team of lawyers, they reported that the artist does not have the corresponding amount to pay. That is why now Amber would be looking for other alternatives to be able to compensate the 10 million euros that it owes.

The actress, seeing herself in a bankruptcy position, has decided to file an appeal with the state of Virginia: “We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair verdict and according to the First Amendment. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” said a spokesperson for the artist.

The team of Johnny Depp has decided to answer the reasons why Heard refuses to pay compensation. Through CNN a representative of Depp has reported that yes Amber files an appeal, the actor will do the same: “The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp he believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if the Mrs Heard is determined to continue the litigation by appealing the verdict, the mr depp file a concurrent appeal to ensure that the appeals court consider the full record and all relevant legal issues,” the source reported.