Amazon launches same-day delivery for retail brands

amazon announced that it is adding a handful of physical retail brands to its same-day delivery offering to prime members.

To get started, offer same-day delivery from clothing stores PacSun, Diesel and Superdryas well as the retailer of GNC vitaminsin 10 cities in the US The service is free for prime members when they spend 25 dollars or more (about 500 Mexican pesos), according to amazon.

Some of the participating retailers also offer shoppers the option to order items online and pick them up in store. It is imperative that companies go the extra mile to meet customer demands through marketing strategies. marketing. Because the industry marketing As the global economy becomes more competitive, companies must keep up with the times to beat their competitors. The most common reasons for cart abandonment are a lack of fast delivery options or failure to deliver on your delivery promise.

Same-day delivery is a common practice today and refers to the last-mile delivery of packages on the same day that customers place an order, usually within hours or in a specific window of time. In recent years, reduced delivery times have had a positive impact on e-commerce, so much so that 6 out of 10 companies plan to offer same-day delivery, according to a report from Go People. Other statistics make it clear that there is a strong demand for this service. Nearly 5 in 10 consumers (49 percent) say that same-day delivery is an added value when shopping. There are many benefits of same day delivery: Improving customer satisfaction.

Reduce friction in the purchase decision.

Save on shipping. So it’s no surprise that amazon add this strategy to your retail stores with “low” purchase amounts. But it’s not the only one that does Free market since last year it has a new super fast delivery method where users receive packages the same day they placed the order. modality is available for more than 10 million items that are already stored in the centers, that is, those that have the legend “FULL”. Users automatically see the express delivery option appear on selected items. If the purchase exceeds 299 pesos, users can read the legend “it arrives for free today”. In the case of Amazon, The company continues to invest heavily to make one-day delivery happen and, in some areas, same-day delivery the default for its prime members. The company has expanded the number of eligible one-day products and now has “thousands” of items that can be delivered within a few hours. Amazon isn’t the only company looking beyond warehouses to fulfill e-commerce orders. Walmart and Target they are leveraging their large physical footprints to speed up deliveries in hopes of expanding their share of the e-commerce market.

Consumers are increasingly demanding faster delivery speeds from online retailers, as evidenced by the explosion of ultra-fast grocery platforms in the last year.

