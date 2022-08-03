Amanda Seyfried’s new horror movie that you can already see on Netflix

A Netflix A good handful of new movies arrive every weekend, so sometimes you have to stop along the way to look at some interesting titles that may go unnoticed at first glance. It is the case of a movie, “The Appearance of Things”, which is now available on Netflix and which stars the popular Amanda Seyfried, who came close to winning an Oscar for her previous role in a Netflix movie, “Mank.”

Now he comes back to the platform to star in this film directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulciniwho are authors of the great “American Splendor”and now they are back with “The Appearance of Things”, which adapts the homonymous novel by Elizabeth Brundage, and which is already available on the platform. You can watch the trailer for “The Appearance of Things” below:

The film tells the story of a couple who move to a village where a dark secret is hidden. The pair is made up of amanda seyfried as Catherine Claire and James Norton (“Little Women”), who plays George Claire. In addition, the couple, originally from Manhattan, They also have a common daughter named Franny who is played by Ana Sophia Heger.

In the village, we also find the enigmatic gardener Eddie Vaylewho is Alex Neudstader, and a bookworm named Willis, which is nothing more than Natalia Dyer, the well-known actress of “Stranger Things”. In short, a very interesting cast for a film with twists and turns and perfect surprises to see this bridge. You sign up?