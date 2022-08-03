all the news of the week that you cannot miss (August 2 to 9)

Bearing in mind the mess that often entails the fact of following the trail of Fortnite For months with so much leaking, I wanted to stop for a second to prepare an article where you can find all the possible news that will arrive in the game this week. I emphasize the possible because you already know how the thing works: Fortnite news is leaking, but there is no way of knowing when they will arrive in the game.

That is why I am going to use all the knowledge that I have been gathering for more than two years on how it works Epic Games to be able to include in these weekly articles some personal prediction or some leak that is playing a lot in that specific period of days. Once this is clarified, we can start with what we should expect from Fortnite for this week. Let’s go to the mess.

New Fortnite Club items are now available

The August 2022 pack of fortnite crew is now available in-game and comes with a Marvel Wolverine skin that blew me away a few days ago. In this article You can find all the information about it, but I leave you with the capture of the outfit below:

Crash pads turn the game around

As reported by the Epic Games via Twitter, the crash pads (You are going to excuse me, because I have always called them that and I don’t remember their name in Spanish), they have returned today, August 2, to the game. I leave you with an image of them in case you don’t know what I’m talking about.

New vote of The Block

As announced own Epic Games, Voting for the new Chapter 3 Map Block will be open until August 3.

Possible teaser of the crossover with Dragon Ball?

Taking into account the information leaked a few days ago on when the new collaboration would be announced between Fortnite and Dragon Ballthe logical thing is that the first teasers of the crossover are about to arrive. Maybe Epic Games will get excited about the first one this week?

Well, there you have all the information. Next week I’ll be back with another summary of this style so that you can have all the data collected in one place. See you!