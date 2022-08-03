All the leaked evidence of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that completely alters the case

Two months after it was put end to the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Deppnow documents have come to light that have revealed several ‘dirty rags’ of the ex-partner with a publication of up to 6,000 pages and that they were rejected by the judge in the case.

The information that has been exposed, among which it is pointed out that Amber Heard practiced prostitution and the Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunctionwere selected by the ex-partner’s legal team to try to testify against the other party, although most of them were excluded for lack of forcefulness or for being irrelevant, they alleged.

However, there some key revelations that have tried to keep private and affect both parties.

The intimate photos of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp tried to present some intimate photographs of Amber Heard about her past as an exotic dancer with the intention of showing that at the same time she practiced prostitution. However, the judge agreed with the actress’s lawyers, who argued that such images only contributed to portray Heard as a “sex symbol” and not as an “activist against domestic abuse”.

Manipulated photos of Johnny Depp

To show the abuse that Johnny Depp had suffered from his ex-wife, they blushed more than necessary some photographs of the actor’s face. But court records said “photographs produced by Mr. Depp evidence the same problems. For example, Mr. Depp’s statement is based on photographs of alleged scratches and bruises caused by Ms. Heard. For a picture , the metadata has a create and modify date of 7/24/2019, and the other image has no create date and a modified date of 7/4/2020, which makes no sense if Ms. Heard supposedly caused these marks.”

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson | Getty



The singer Marilyn Manson He had already been accused of sexual abuse by Evan Rachel Wood, who was his partner. Some messages with the actor of the year 2016 showed how Manson asked Depp for help to meet his “new fan”, an 18-year-old girl. In other messages, Manson also talks about another ex-partner of his, referring to her as “Amber 2.0” for making trouble for him, and asks Johnny to take him in for escape from the police.

Depp’s lawyer wanted to silence a witness

Witness Laura Diverere claimed to have seen injuries on Amber Heard’s body. To prevent this from coming to light, one of Depp’s lawyers allegedly tried to get Divere to sign a statement withdrawing her claim. One of the notes in the document states that the statements were obtained through “threats and deception.”

Amber cut off Depp’s finger according to her sister Whitney

Jennifer Howell, former friend and boss of Whitney, Amber’s sister, stated that she had told her how Heard cut off Depp’s finger which was one of the most debated issues during the trial. Howard recounted in his evidence to Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, that Amber Heard’s sister yelled at him “‘He has. He has cut off his damn finger’.

Depp erectile dysfunction

After Johnny Depp was accused of sexual abuse with Heard’s claims that the actor wanted to rape her with a bottle, they wanted to present medical reports that indicated the erectile dysfunction that Johnny Depp allegedly suffers from to justify “the anger and agitation in encounters with Amber Heard”.

Depp’s psychological and emotional stress

After the violent actions that Heard had towards Depp such as cutting off his finger, the interpreter’s legal team and defense argued that this situation had caused him psychological and emotional stress. However, some of his correspondence stated that Heard’s actions had no effect on him.

Amber Heard’s driver’s license revoked

To show the heard Violence, Depp wanted to use the withdrawal of his driving license as a teenager after a narrative of vehicular Homicide, since one of Heard’s friends died in a car accident where she was driving. Although it was finally shown that her license was withdrawn for speeding.

Manipulating audio conversations

The courts required Depp to submit audio and video evidence that included conversations with Amber Heard. However, some audios seem to have been manipulated since some parts were cut.

homicidal messages





Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp | Getty



Depp was addicted to drugs and used to get high with Paul Bettany. Some messages they exchanged were considered to be hateful and homicidal intent towards Heard. In some of them they wrote: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!”, and the new evidence emphasizes the number of these messages.

