Alex Rodriguez and his ‘discreet’ birthday with many stars

ORgive us after birthday of Alex Rodriguez, who reached 47, some information was revealed about how that party was and who the guests were.

According to ‘Page Six’, the party was “low-key fun with family and friends, dinners, golf, walks and boat rides on the lake.”

Alex Rodriguez He is a great lover of golf, so that practice was not lacking in his luxurious Gozzer Ranch, in the state of Idaho, located in the western region of the United States. An incredible place surrounded by mountains and green areas, located less than 45 minutes from Spokane, Washington.

Own rodriguez He had shared an image on his Instagram account playing golf, with a message addressed to all his fans: “Wake up on my birthday as a child! But the night can bring out my birthday suit.”

All eyes were also on the last friend and company she has seen at the time. Jennifer Lopez’s ex. Is about Kathryne Padgett, that has been seen in some public and sporting events, as well as in a trip through Europe.

Although that Alex Rodríguez party was ‘discreet’, there was no lack of renowned stars such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

A-Rod, co-owner of the Timberwolvescontinue your party in the hamptonswhere he was seen accompanied by the owner of the PatriotsRobert Kraft. Rodriguez’s daughters were also in attendance, showing the star that they are very important in his life.

In this way, the Jennifer Lopez’s ex He maintains a life as far away from the spotlight as possible, focusing on the care of his daughters and, of course, also on the businesses in which they are immersed.