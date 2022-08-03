Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity explained in a talented 1923 documentary (VIDEO)

Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity is undoubtedly among the great milestones in the history of science. That a person could understand the relationship between mass, energy and the speed of light it is a finding that, when you reflect on its implications and the journey that was necessary to reach that point, is deeply admirable and even somewhat incredible. Of that magnitude is the importance of Einstein and his discovery.

How deep was the imprint of this discovery, that already in 1923, a popularizer of science and a couple of budding filmmakers joined forces and creativity to make a little documentary to explain Einstein’s theory of relativity to the general public.

The authors of the piece that we share below were brothers Max and David Fleischerproducers and animators, and Garrett Putnam Servissastronomer and writer who in his time gained a good reputation as a popularizer of science and even as an author of science fiction stories.

The documentary, in fact, was born from a book by Serviss, The Einstein Theory of Relativity (Einstein’s theory of relativity), originally published in 1923in which the scientist sought to make the ideas of the German physicist accessible.

Building on that work, the Fleischer brothers used their experience and talent as animators to translate the foundations of Einstein’s theory into images that were close to a wide audiencein order to make understandable a theory that, although fascinating in its general idea, in its details could seem obscure, even more so to the public of that time.

The result was a small masterpiece of popularization and cinema. On the one hand, the objective of bringing the concepts of the theory of relativity closer to the general public was fulfilled, to the extent that Einstein himself praised the documentary assuring that it was a remarkable and accomplished effort to popularize science. On the other hand, the short film is also an admirable work of cinematographic technique, since the Fleischer brothers made use of very creative resources to carry out that work of “translating” complex scientific ideas into simple and attractive visualizations.

As an anecdotal fact, it should be added that the Fleischer brothers were at the time Walt Disney’s most prominent rivalwith animated films starring characters like Betty Boop, Popeye and Superman.

“Yesterday’s miracles are today’s commonplaces,” the narration of the documentary says at some point, but in the case of the theory of relativity, it is clear that it will be as admirable to us as a miracle that occurred this morning, even if it is. thanks to an explanation received by a short film made in 1923.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons