Ajax has an agreement with Jorge Sánchez, defender of América

In the event that the negotiations take place between Ajax and America, Jorge Sánchez will arrive in Europe with a contract until 2027.

In the Netherlands it is ensured that the Ajax has an agreement with George Sanchez, to sign the footballer until 2027, although the clubs have not yet closed the negotiation so that the side of the America play in dutch football.

According to him Telegraaf of Hollandthe Ajax Y Jorge Sanchez have agreed a relationship that would last until 2027, in case the negotiations between the team of the Netherlands and the America are concretized.

The means of communication of Netherlands recognizes that the Ajax He already made an offer for the side of the Mexican teamalthough there are still negotiations between the two sides.

Jorge Sanchez has been associated with various teams in Europe throughout his career and is now tempted by the Ajaxto join Edson Alvarezwhich also came out of America to play in Holland football.

Sanchezin addition to being a starter in the Americais one of the trustworthy men of Gerardo Tata Martino, technician of the Mexican National Teama, because he is one of the most recurrent players in his calls and is regularly in the Tricolor starting eleven.

In Holland it is ensured that Ajax has an agreement with Jorge Sánchez. EFE

The Ajax He has frequently been on the lookout for the development of Mexican soccer players, having a close relationship with teams such as Pachuca and have been following players of the caliber of Edson Alvarez Y Diego Lainez, who was also able to play in the Netherlands. They now have their sights on George Sanchez.

Jorge Sanchez is 24 years old, was part of the generation that won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is shaping up to be a starter in the Qatar World Cup 2022, now you are one step away from playing on Europewith the Ajaxa team that is negotiating for his transfer.