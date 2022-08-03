Aitana and Zzoilo, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande: The ‘Hits +1’ playlist brings you the best hits together | Music

What takes a success to be a success? What ingredients must you have to conquer everyone? Why are there songs so addictive? Although many musicians and scholars have tried to answer these questions, it is really difficult to play the key to success. Not even the most experienced artists or producers could give us a very convincing answer. For this reason, the successes must be valued for what they are, really catchy songs that everyone likes, songs that work as social glue.

And like any phenomenon, successes have many edges. They could have been hits in their day that today are positioned at the top of the charts thanks to an ingenious and updated version – Maneskin knows a little about that -, or they could be very famous songs whose authors want to relaunch by inviting another artist to participate. in them. This last option is the favorite of many singers in recent years, which is why we have developed the playlist: SUCCESSES + 1.

Songs that, after having seen the light, soon had a second version with guests who joined the party. In some cases we remember the original more because it hit first, but in others, thanks to those friends who caught the microphone, that second life was the one that got the glory. This clearly happened to Mon Amour oa Gunfightbut also, outside our borders, it happened to Lil Nas X when he added dad Cyrus to its Old Town Road, oa Tattoo of Raww Alexander when I arrive Camilo.

We are in the era of collaborations, and all these featurings also serve to merge squads, making it possible for fans of the new voice to follow the original. Of which we can also be sure that thanks to these Successes +1 WhatsApp chats will have emerged that will still be active today. Don’t you think that Ed Sheeran will have heard before anyone else the new album of Beyonce and have you sent him a voice note celebrating it? and fixed that The Kid LAROI He has asked Miley for help via Telegram with the best brand of hairspray to go on stage.

If you are also a fan of these Successes + 1you can now play this list in the LOS40 APP (which if you don’t have it yet, you can download it here) or through your favorite music platform.