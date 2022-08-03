Actors who were drunk while on set
The distribution of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre he ate grass pancakes before shooting the stunt scenes.
In an interview with Chelsea Handler on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joey revealed that he ate something upset just before the boardwalk scene in which his character, sheconfronts her best friend read.
His co-star, Taylor Zakhar Perez, offered him what he ate and he did it because he had no more scenes to shoot.
Joey explained, “I got violently high.” And she added: “You know when you’re really high, the only thing you can say is ‘I’m so high’? That’s how I was.”
In one of the scenes in the film, Margot had to stand in a doorway completely naked, and she was terrified. “That morning I got to work and I was shaking, really scared, like I couldn’t do this,” she said.
A member of the team gave him some tequila at 9 in the morning to calm his nerves. Margot said: “I had three drinks and then I took my clothes off and did the scene and I was fine. It helped keep my hands from shaking and gave me a little confidence.”
Gunnar Hansen, who played Leatherface, revealed in his memoir how drugged he was during the filming of The Texas Massacre.
In his book, Chain Saw Confidential: How We Made the World’s Most Notorious Horror Movie, Gunnar shared that the owner of the house they were filming in grew grass in his field and that the cast and crew ate it.
One of the filmmakers even made grass pancakes, which they ate before filming the final scenes, including the dangerous stunts.
Josh Duhamel accidentally smoked a real joint while filming Spaceman.
One of the scenes featured Bill Spaceman, whom Josh played, smoking a joint. Josh recounted: “The truth is that the first day, in the first take of the movie, I was rolling a joint. They usually do fake weed, but no one told me it was real weed. So I smoked it and for the next few hours I was high and I wasn’t supposed to be.
Michael Rapaport had to be sedated while filming a scene in The escape.
In the movie, Michael had to be in a scene where two other characters were dealing drugs on a roller coaster. Rapaport recounted, “I don’t like roller coasters. They had to talk me into riding, and I threw up, so we had to go back to shooting a week later. The second time I was sedated. In some shots I’m seen smiling because I’m drugged up.” bone marrow, and in others you see me crying because, honestly, I thought I was going to shit myself”.
Wesley Snipes was allegedly smoking weed the entire time he was filming Blade: Trinity.
Wesley’s co-star, Patton Oswalt, recalled that Wesley often took drugs. “Wesley was fucking crazy, and he was hilarious. He wouldn’t leave his trailer, and he smoked weed all day. Which is fine with me, because he had all these DVDs he wanted to watch. We were in Vancouver, and it was always raining. my caravan open to smell the night rain while watching a movie”.
Billy Bob Thornton got very drunk to shoot a big scene in Bad Santa.
In the film, Billy played a foul-mouthed alcoholic thief, spending a couple of days drinking for real as a form of method acting.
Billy said he got more drunk during the scene where his character falls apart drunk at the mall. Billy started the day with three glasses of vodka and cranberry juice, then a few Bud Lights. “When I got to that scene, I hardly knew I was in a movie,” he said.
The movie was about a craft brewery, so it contained a lot of scenes of the characters drinking beer. Olivia shared that in many of those scenes, the beer was real.
Olivia said, “We spent the whole movie drinking real beer, because beer on that set was cheaper than water, since we were shooting in a brewery.”
Anna also said, “During a scene where I’m playing cards with Jake (Johnson), they gave me real beer, and I didn’t realize it! So every time I lost, I hit the beer, and I didn’t realize it!” I realized it was real until halfway through the take. I was like, “I’m so drunk right now! She added that “in one part of the film, it was fine and in the scene as well, so it was helpful to them. But mostly I found it very disconcerting.”
Much of the distribution rebellious and confused he took drugs during filming.
The film’s director, Richard Linklater, said that the film “wasn’t about real marijuana, although the cast admits to being high in several scenes, particularly at the end.”
Ben Affleck said that his co-stars, including Matthew McConaughey, smoked weed and drank heavily during filming, although he himself was not involved.
And finally, Denise Richards and Neve Campbell shared margaritas before shooting a kissing scene in Wild Things.
In Denise’s memoirs, Real Girl Next Door, Denise recounted that the producers asked her if it was okay to kiss Neve for real instead of faking it. Denise agreed, and to prepare for the kiss, she wrote, “Neve and I went into her trailer and shared a pitcher of margaritas before we did the scene. Neither of us had ever kissed another girl. … The entire world has a first time”.
