Actor from Adam Sandler’s movie on Netflix signs in NBA

The 26-year-old power forward for the Spanish national team was a free agent after the Utah Jazz did not execute his option to renew him for $7.3 million.

Utah was one of the three franchises, along with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, in which the Spaniard played last season, with modest averages of 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

‘Claw’ starring Adam Sandler (IN SPANISH) | Official Trailer | Netflix

Spanish became more popular in the United States as a result of the premiere in June of the film “Hustle” (Claw) in Netflixproduced among others by LeBron James.

In the film, Hernangómez plays the role of Bo Cruz, a street basketball player in Spain who is discovered by an NBA scout played by Adam Sandler.