Actor from Adam Sandler’s movie on Netflix signs in NBA
July 29, 2022 – 16:07
The Spanish protagonist of the Netflix movie “Hustle”, Juancho Hernángomez signs with the NBA team, the Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors confirmed this Thursday the signing of the Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangomezwho recently debuted as an actor in the movie “Hustle.”
Hernangómez, who signed up for one season, will thus join his sixth team in the NBA since he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 15th pick in the 2016 Draft.
The 26-year-old power forward for the Spanish national team was a free agent after the Utah Jazz did not execute his option to renew him for $7.3 million.
Utah was one of the three franchises, along with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, in which the Spaniard played last season, with modest averages of 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Spanish became more popular in the United States as a result of the premiere in June of the film “Hustle” (Claw) in Netflixproduced among others by LeBron James.
In the film, Hernangómez plays the role of Bo Cruz, a street basketball player in Spain who is discovered by an NBA scout played by Adam Sandler.
FONT: AFP