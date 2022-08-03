Actor from Adam Sandler’s movie on Netflix signs in NBA

July 29, 2022 – 16:07

The Spanish protagonist of the Netflix movie “Hustle”, Juancho Hernángomez signs with the NBA team, the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors confirmed this Thursday the signing of the Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangomezwho recently debuted as an actor in the movie “Hustle.”

Hernangómez, who signed up for one season, will thus join his sixth team in the NBA since he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 15th pick in the 2016 Draft.

The 26-year-old power forward for the Spanish national team was a free agent after the Utah Jazz did not execute his option to renew him for $7.3 million.

Utah was one of the three franchises, along with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, in which the Spaniard played last season, with modest averages of 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

‘Claw’ starring Adam Sandler (IN SPANISH) | Official Trailer | Netflix

Spanish became more popular in the United States as a result of the premiere in June of the film “Hustle” (Claw) in Netflixproduced among others by LeBron James.

In the film, Hernangómez plays the role of Bo Cruz, a street basketball player in Spain who is discovered by an NBA scout played by Adam Sandler.

FONT: AFP

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker