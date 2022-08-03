About to go extinct forever?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new plan to save the Golden Globes could actually be the final nail in its coffin

In 2020, the golden globes, one of the most important events of the awards season, began to face extremely strong problems. It all started with the declarations of Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian journalist who accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its acronym in English) of not giving more access than journalists enter the organization, in addition to incurring nepotistic practices and cronyism to monopolize the most important events and coverage.

Then came the debacle of the case of Emily in Paris, when it became known that Netflix invited several members of the jury to a palace in France with all expenses paid in order for the series to reach any nominations. In the end, he ended up competing for the category of Best Musical/Comedy Series and the protagonist Lily Collins entered the category of Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series.

This immediately caused a stir in Hollywood and sparked protests among the big stars who have paraded for the controversial awards. One of his most vocal opponents was Tom Cruise, who immediately returned his three trophies to stand in solidarity against the corruption of the event. and figures like Mark Ruffalo, Mark Wahlberg and Scarlett Johansson they called for no members of Hollywood to show up to the event.

So the HFPA decided to postpone the Golden Globes until they modified their regulations to ensure greater inclusion and clean the corruption of the organization. Two years later, changes have been slow, and a new strategy could end the Golden Globes forever.

The Golden Globes are a company now!

One of the HFPA’s commitments to improve its organization was to try increase the number of jury members by 50% in 18 months. However, it has only been heard once that they included more than 21 new members, although it has been reported that the organization is still in negotiations with the big Hollywood studios to outline the necessary changes.

But since May, the group had another idea: be auctioned off Thus, the interim CEO of the organization: Todd Boehley, bought the HFPA and turned it into a for-profit company. He now also owns all the intellectual property rights to the golden globes And supposedly “He will be in charge of modernizing and making the organization more professional.”

The HFPA assured that this strategy is focused on increasing the number of members, since new people will also be needed to cover executive positions. This new movement will also make its voters receive a salary of 75 thousand dollars a year simply by voting in the awards.

Are the Golden Globes over?

In accordance with TheWrap, many prominent figures in Hollywood are in Completely disagree with the change and supposedly a big executive said that this was the indication that “The Golden Globes are dead.”

Marcel Pariseau, publicist of Scarlett Johansson, told the same newspaper that he was very worried about the transparency of this movement, as “There is no information. I feel misinformed.” Until now, no details are known about how much the CEO of the HFPA paid to buy the organization, nor is there information about the investigations that were made to determine if there was any type of conflict of interest,

Nor is it known how the bids and the search to maximize profits will work if they want to be televised through the NBC, since the chain has not said anything regarding the return of the golden globes and the turn towards a for-profit company could indicate that it also they will seek to take advantage of their transmissionsince everything indicates that it is followed by a slow and complicated process before the purchase can be completed.

In addition to having to go through the bureaucratic regulations of the US government, you have to think of a way to preserve the charitable activities that the HFPA was doing as an NGO. Boehly has hinted that could create an independent organization to continue with these tasks, but it is not known how long it will take to do that.

In theory, in 2023 the Golden Globes should celebrate its 80th anniversary, But with so much uncertainty, with great Hollywood figures against their decisions and without a network that televises them, everything points to the fact that this celebration could become the event that announces the definitive death of the awards.

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? Do you think the Golden Globes have salvation?