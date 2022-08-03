A wild God… and very everyday – Juventud Rebelde

Success everywhere has reaped the work a wild godby the French writer, novelist and playwright Yasmina Reza (Conversations after a funeral, Art, three versions of life). It has been translated into more than 35 languages ​​since the original work premiered in Paris in January 2008. Among its many triumphs stands out the Tony Award for the best play of 2009 on Broadway, where it featured a cast led by Jeff Daniels. , James Gandolfini, Hope Davis and Marcia Gay Harden. Also in the cinema it was imposed by the hand of one of the greats of the seventh art, Roman Polanski, who directed Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and Jodie Foster, and won several nominations at the Golden Globes and awards in Europe.

The work focuses its attention on two married couples who meet to solve an altercation that has occurred between their children. What was supposed to be a reconciliation meeting turns into total chaos when the characters bring to light the darkest things in their lives: frustrations, grudges, misfortunes, existential imbalances. Thus they end up leaving aside the reason why they met in the first place and unleash the chaos.

And it is that a wild god seems inexhaustible. His argument is simple, but it involves universal situations with which we can all identify. This being the case, it is not surprising that this piece has been chosen by Mefisto Teatro to provoke a sincere dialogue with the spectators and share a satire of society to the extent that it addresses, with fine humor, issues such as education, family relationships, couple, competitiveness and family.

This assembly had the general direction of Hedy Villegas. It recently completed a successful season in the Tito Junco room of the Bertolt Brecht Cultural Center and thanks to the good reception it received, it will have a second one in August (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm). In this regard we talked with Ariel Albóniga, director of the staging.

A Wild God talks about the couple, the family and the upbringing of children. Photos: Taken from Fa’s ProfileAriel Alboniga’s cebook

«a wild god It has a fierce actuality. He talks about the family, the couple, the upbringing of children; but above all things he talks about violence, which is a kind of leitmotiv throughout the work. He refers to that underground violence, from day to day, the violence of gestures, of words, which is very dangerous and on which it is worth reflecting.

«In this piece Yasmina Reza makes use of the absurd in a masterful way and puts us in front of a mirror. This comedy strips us naked as human beings to the extent that the characters shed the appearances that cover them until they starkly reveal hypocrisy, false cordiality, pseudo-humanism, and thus you begin to glimpse true sleeping beasts. Stupidity is evident in an apparently simple dramaturgical fabric. That is why the work becomes a vital necessity to reflect on all these universal questions and the experience of theater is ideal to achieve that purpose».

Although Ariel Albóniga had had a previous relationship with this piece, since he had already staged it with a previous project, he assures that with this montage he felt that he was confronting the plot for the first time. He rediscovered unseen areas, which he also attributes to the maturity achieved over time. For him the whole process

has been enriched. One of the aspects that stands out is the work with the cast, made up of Andrés Serrano, Malaka, Maylin Tamayo, Reynel Molinet, Silvia Fernández, Yisel Gil and Adrián Albóniga.

«Most came with another style of direction, another way of seeing the show, another formation. They had, so to speak, very little contact with the more realistic theater; they had worked with more emphasis on another style like that of Tony Díaz, which was more spectacular, more focused on visuals. Getting them into the concept of this staging was a task that I really enjoyed.”

—Not a few people say that Mefisto Teatro has modified its line as an exponent of musical theater. However, his work and recognitions go beyond that area of ​​the performing arts. What’s your opinion about it?

—This is an aspect that I always try to clarify. It is true that the last shows of the master Tony Díaz were musical and that, in addition to attracting the public, motivated the criterion of always associating the group with that task. We are talking about a company that does musical theater, but most of his works do not belong to that line. I am interested and I would like to insert musical elements in the next stagings; however, we cannot ignore that it is a very expensive event because it requires dancers, choreographers, live musicians, arrangers; in addition to a huge technical and artistic team. The issue is that there is no budget to assume the magnitude of these assemblies. However, we do not abandon the intention of rescuing them.

“Another important element is that we don’t have the squad from years ago right now. Training is another fundamental point, since it is necessary to have actors who know how to sing, dance and play an instrument, if necessary. It is very complex, but we are working on capturing that talent and continuing to train actors and actresses with that potential.”

Mefisto Teatro is immersed in an extensive research process. Ariel Albóniga assures that they have several works in the pipeline and some that have already started the production process, table work, reading, etc. Excels in these proposals to come a version of Medeaa show for the 400 years of Molière and the revival of the work Accidentalan adaptation of a text by Darío Fo.

—How do you assess the work of the group in the midst of a fairly active theatrical scene?

—I think that Mefisto Teatro has gone through various stages. After the death of Tony Díaz, its founder, the group entered a kind of standby. It was tried, and it was also achieved, to resume some of the anthological works, such as Eggs Y Chicago, but logically I needed to delve into the actions of contemporary Cuban theater and I just think that is the wish of the general director, Hedy Villegas, whom I have much to thank for the opportunities she gave me. We are aware of new trends, of what is being done not only in Cuba but in the world. I think we have enough material and talent to make attractive, suggestive theater. We are working to put Mefisto Teatro back on the national theater scene.”