a raw look into the world of porn

Emerging since 1890, pornography has been a very controversial issue in society worldwide, and it is that in addition to being one of the main causes of the physical complexes of many people, it is also a place in which some people are forced to work, which is the main theme of Adult Material, a series that Coming to Disney Plus on August 3, 2022.

The miniseries has as its central axis Jolene Dollar, a mature star of the X-rated movies on DVD, whose life off-camera is somewhat complex, because in addition to being the mother of three children, she deals with her “last throes in an industry that now lubricates on the internet and on social networks”.

Even though she feels proud of her profession, she knows that it is a subject that is not suitable for her younger children, while with her eldest daughter she seeks to address it in the best possible way. However, one day Amy arrives at the industry, a girl who is the age of her daughter, so she decides to protect her; However, the health problems of Jolene, whose name is actually Hayley Burrows, will cause her to leave her job, discovering that it will be something much more complicated than she thought.

A controversial and revered series

If there is one thing we can say, it is that Adult Material is far from being a superficial story full of taboossince its protagonist Hayley Squires, as well as the production itself, were advised by Rebecca Moore and Danny D., who are part of the adult content industry.

And it is that for British and international critics, this has been one of the best productions of recent years, with 93% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, as it is considered a story that is completely far from the comedy genre, even though has scenes that are funny, to focus on a serious and dramatic story, exposing the abuse to which some members of this industry are subjected.

As you have seen in the trailer, Amy demands that they let her go and that she does not want to be part of the world of pornography, revealing that this is not the wonderful place that many times they want us to believe, since drugs are not mentioned at all. which are exposed, as well as the fact that people are discarded by “businessmen” once they are no longer useful. It’s funny that “the dark side of porn” is mentioned in the reviews even though that’s really all there is.

Masterful Eleno from Adult Material

This 2020 British drama is directed by Dawn Shadforth and stars Hayley Squires, who we saw alongside Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent (2022), Siena Kelly (Temple), Phil Daniels (Chicken on the Run), Kerry Godliman ( Trigger Point) and Rupert Everett, actor who played Julia Roberts’s best friend, George, in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997).

In fact, both Siena and Rupert were nominated for the Bafta Awards in 2021 in their respective categories of best supporting actors, and although they did not get it, Hayley did win the Best Performance statuette at the 2021 Emmys. @mundiario