A fan is rebuilding all the Pokémon regions inside Minecraft

Minecraft It has already established itself as the favorite video game for those people who are fanatical about scale reconstruction. While the community waits for the scarlet pokemon Y Purplea player set out to build every region in the Pokemon universe and will include every house, gym, cave, and hallway in the Game Freak franchise.

The user, who identified himself with the alias thechunkyhippo on TikTok, he started showing his project since mid-July and said that the initiative will be available for free to everyone through the mod called minecraft pixelmon .

Although it has hardly been built Cerulean City, thechunkyhippo He has posted how he reconstructed the first routes present in Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow and Green and even showed what bases he used to shape Viridian City. Although his objective is to achieve a scale map of each region, the user said that he had to take some creative liberties, since certain scenes of the interiors of buildings or caves do not coincide with the structure that they present on the outside.

As expected, the original creator also began with the search for collaborators and collaborators to fulfill his initiative, since the representation of scale maps is a titanic goal. His call specified the need for decorators, terrain generators, builders, and server operators. To finance his goal, thechunkyhippo He also enabled a Patreon page, the famous crowdfunding platform, where he explains all the steps of his odyssey.

Meanwhile, Pokemon fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, which has been promised a new cooperative mode that enables the possibility of going on a trip with other players from the franchise a. According to developer Game Freak, the experience will be available for Nintendo Switch. on November 18 this year.

