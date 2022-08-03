13 Details From The Movie “Thor: Love And Thunder” That Make It Even More Electric
Marvel has had a resounding success first with its comics and then with its film projects. In short, they have given a lot of thread to pull from, since they have quite a few characters and movies that have fans waiting enthusiastically for each premiere. An example is Thor: Love and Thunder, which hit theaters. And along with it, there are several details that you may not have caught at the time.
1. Chris Hemsworth’s son Tristan has a small role.
2. Thor wears a shirt that honors Norse mythology.
In Norse mythology there is the Yggdrasil, the tree of life, which is the image that is on the shirt worn by the protagonist in the first scenes of the film. In the Marvel universe, they also talk about it, in fact Thor mentions it in the first movie. The Yggdrasil it is a giant tree that supports the universes, and is the home of the 9 realms, with one of its roots in Asgard.
3. Thor’s Goats
4. We see Chris Hemsworth kiss his wife on screen
Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, showed up in a flash back dressed as a werewolf kissing with Thor. It is not the first time that she is shown on screen kissing this Avenger, since previously supplied to Natalie Portman for a romantic scene when the actress from the black swan could not be on the call.
5. Wear a cap with a clear message
6. They make a clear reference to the movie Interstellar
In the movie, there is a scene where Jane Foster explains the theory of holes in space to a young man in a peculiar way using a pen and a piece of paper. Also refers to two movies that have this kind of science, one of them is Interstellar.
7. We see Thor’s tattoo in tribute to Loki
The brotherly relationship that Thor and Loki had was complicated, but deep down there was a lot of love. In the scene where Thor is in front of Zeus, we can see a lot of the character, and one of the things that stands out it is a tattoo on his back of the horns his brother used and a “RIP LOKI”. A clear tribute to his death.
8. We recognize some familiar faces
In this movie we can watch many familiar faces, from Melissa McCarthy, Chris’s brother Luke Hemsworth, and Kat Dennings to Russell Crowe and all of Guardians of the Galaxy, among others. And then there’s Matt Damon delighting the audience with his portrayal of Loki for a play at the new touristy Asgard.
9. Name change to Nick Fury
Thor misspells Nick Fury’s name on his cell phone. We can watch in a flash back of his relationship with Jane, when he calls him and is written “Nick Furry”, which translates as Hairy Nick.
10. Stunt doubles did more than stunts
11. Thor gives a familiar speech
Thor pronounce a speech similar to the one Odin gave on tape Thor: “Whoever holds this hammer, if he is worthy, will possess the power of Thor.” This is a subtle reference to the movie that started it all.
12. The multiverse is real for Christian Bale
There aren’t many actors, especially leading men in some DC movie or Marvel, that they have changed sides between both universes. But one of them was Christian Bale, who played Batman several years ago and now gives us an excellent performance as Gorr, the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Indian that her makeup took 3 1/2 hours to put on.
13. Everything stays in the family
Many of the children of the protagonists were part of this film, not only those of Chris Hemsworth, but also those of Christian Bale and those of the director, Taika Waititi. Natalie Portman’s children also participated in the production. In fact, they motivated for him to return to the Marvel world.
The daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, India Rose Hemsworth, plays an important role that will possibly have a future in the saga. Chris was very proud of her and happy to share the camera with her daughter.
Bonus: Introducing the next villain
In the end credits sample a change in history and the introduction of what seems to be the new villain: Hercules. He is played by Brett Goldstein, known for his performance on the series ted lasso.
