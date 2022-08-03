11 things you probably didn’t know about Tamara Falcó
Tamara Falcoprobably one of the most famous Spanish women from the cradle, will premiere the next August 4th in Netflix his own docuseries, Tamara Falcó: The Marchionesswhere the aristocrat is shown as a natural photograph, combining her busy working life with her fun at the hands of her famous –and peculiar– family.
The space, produced by Komodo Studio, production company at the head of the successful docu-reality by Georgina Rodriguez, S.hey Georginawill take us into the most personal and unknown life of the celebrities and influencer Madrilenian, nothing ordinary, by the way. To liven up the wait until its long-awaited premiere, we tell you 11 curiosities about Tamara Falcó that you probably didn’t know.
11 curiosities about Tamara Falcó
- She is the only daughter of Carlos Falco –Marquis of Griñon until his death, in March 2020, and from whom he has inherited his brand-new title of nobility– and Isabel Preysler. In addition, he maintains a very good relationship with his eight Step brothers – four on the father’s side and four on the mother’s side –, sharing their great religious faith with Anne Boyer.
- He was educated in the United States, where he studied as a teenager in Massachusetts and subsequently Communicationin the Lake Forest College of Chicago; and in Europe, where, after making internships at Inditex He trained in fashion at Marangoni Institute of Milan and attended the Master in Visual Merchandising of the university of Navarra.
- Was the winner of Master Chef Celebrity 4, in November 2019, which gave a radical turn to his professional career. After his victory had its own culinary show on TVE by the hand of Javier Peraunder the name of cooking to the point. Thanks to the victory in talent kitchen of the public chain, had the opportunity to train in Le Cordon Bleuone of the elite schools in terms of chef training, where discovered his passion for cooking. He decided to enroll, after finishing the intermediate level diploma, to the advanced course to finally get the highest level title, graduating in June 2021.
- The influencer and business woman will finally fulfill her dream of open a restaurantwhich cannot have a better location than the El Rincon Palacein Aldea del Fresno, where his father lived until his death –despite the fact that his mother, Isabel Preysler, is not entirely in agreement with the location of the project as can be seen in the first preview of The marquesse–.
- In 2021 published his first book: Recipes from my mother’s house. In it, he opened the doors to the formulas of his mother, Isabel Preysler, those that have “fed his soul”, those flavors of his childhood, living with anecdotes of his family at the table. We find from the popular paella Saturdays, their breaded chicken sandwiches or the lentils on Mondays, to elaborations such as the recipe for valentine for tomato sauce or even scrambled eggs that came to impress the very George Clooney.
- Currently, among her multiple occupations, she works as a star collaborator of the anthillIn addition to being part of the program jury The challengeboth broadcast by the television network Antena 3.
- Her Catholic faith, very present since she was a child, has been reinforced over the years, sharing religious messages on her social networks, where she also acts as influencerand even coming to consider, at the time, being part of a religious order. It was in 2019 when the Marquise managed to fulfill her dream: to meet the Pope Franciscoin an act that took place in the Palace of San Calixto, in Rome.
- She was immersed in start of release and further development Of the brand The Second Skin Co.from the hand of Juan Carlos Fernandez Y Anthony Burillo. Finally, Tamara left the firm –amicably–, where she was mainly in charge of communication issues, a year later, to focus on future projects that she had in mind.
- designed a capsule collection with one of his best friends John Avellaneda, consisting of 10 garments. Recently, he has designed another collection for Iron Peter that has seen the light this year, TFP by Tamara Falcówith designs among which are dresses style boho and garments that constitute a wardrobe background, to be used both on a day-to-day basis and for special occasions. Taking a leap into the world of jewelry, she has collaborated with All -after what Eugenia Martinez de Irujo was to blame for the instant crush between Falcó and the Tous family–, designing a collection made up of 10 pieces faithful to their religious faith, which have turned out to be a sales success.
- Despite having grown up surrounded by luxury, and with her mother as a style reference, Tamara does not like to only wear clothes that are unattainable for most, but also claims to be big Zara fanusing the Inditex banners to complete their outfits.
- Animal lover, has two pets, specifically two dogs. The first, a golden retriever gold with name Vanilla. the other a poodle toys called Jacinta.