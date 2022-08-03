11 things you probably didn’t know about Tamara Falcó

Tamara Falcoprobably one of the most famous Spanish women from the cradle, will premiere the next August 4th in Netflix his own docuseries, Tamara Falcó: The Marchionesswhere the aristocrat is shown as a natural photograph, combining her busy working life with her fun at the hands of her famous –and peculiar– family.

The space, produced by Komodo Studio, production company at the head of the successful docu-reality by Georgina Rodriguez, S.hey Georginawill take us into the most personal and unknown life of the celebrities and influencer Madrilenian, nothing ordinary, by the way. To liven up the wait until its long-awaited premiere, we tell you 11 curiosities about Tamara Falcó that you probably didn’t know.

11 curiosities about Tamara Falcó