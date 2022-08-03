10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Monday marks the 57th birthday of actor Robert Downey Jr.

The American interpreter, who had two brief appearances as a child in films by his father, director Robert Downey, in the 1970s, officially began his acting career in the 1980s, appearing in films such as Less Than Zero, Back to School. and True Believer.

In the ’90s, he was nominated for an Oscar as best actor for Chaplin and was part of films such as Solo tú, Air America, Vidas crossed, Ricardo III and Natural Born Killers.

In the 2000s, meanwhile, he became one of the most successful in Hollywood, appearing in such films as Good Night and Good Luck, Sherlock Holmes, Zodiac and The Judge. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for Tropic Thunder.

While his greatest success came from the hand of Tony Stark, whom he brought to life in the Iron Man and Avengers sagas, which were well received by critics and were a huge box office success.

Coming soon will be part of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film about the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. He will also be in the third part of Sherlock Holmes and will come to television in the HBO miniseries The Sympathizer.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you 10 Robert Downey Jr movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

10 films of Robert Downey Jr.

Zodiac (HBO Max)

This movie is based on the true story of a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area and managed to outwit the authorities. Directed by David Fincher and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Sherlock Holmes (HBO Max – Netflix – Amazon)

It shows the legendary detective as a fearless man of action, gifted with an unrivaled intellect. With Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law and Rachel McAdams. The sequel is on HBO Max.

The Judge (HBO Max)

City attorney Hank Palmer (Robert Downey Jr.) returns to his childhood home where his father (Robert Duvall), the town judge, is suspected of murder.

Between kisses and shots (HBO Max)

A thief posing as an actor and a private detective become entangled in a murder mystery that involves betrayal and romance. With Robert Downey Jr and Val Kilmer

Iron Man (Disney+)

After surviving an unexpected attack deep in enemy territory, glamorous industrialist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) builds a high-tech suit and vows to protect the world as Iron Man. The sequels are on Disney+.

Avengers (Disney+)

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of the international peacekeeping agency known as SHIELD, needs a team to avert a global disaster. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) team up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to battle an unexpected enemy: the Asgardian god Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The sequels are on Disney+.

A movie war (Amazon)

Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. lead a singular cast in ‘A Movie War,’ an action comedy about a group of actors who set out to make the most expensive war movie.

Dolittle (Star+)

Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr), an eccentric veterinarian, has been secluded in his mansion for seven years with his menagerie of exotic animals. However, he must leave his home and sail to a mythical island in search of a cure when the Queen of England falls seriously ill.

Only You (HBO Max)

A woman decides to follow the trail of her alleged soulmate to Italy. Along the way she meets a man who makes her question her fate. With Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.

A Whole Birth (HBO Max)

A Whole Birth, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis, features two very different partners who embark on a road trip that is as shocking as it is transformative.