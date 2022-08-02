Xbox and National Trust to recreate Minecraft castle

Xbox announced partnership with conservation charity National Trust to create a unique construction of the corfe castle in the video game Minecraft.

With this partnership, Microsoft seeks to encourage younger audiences’ interest in historic monuments and landmarks across the country, asking them to reimagine their own buildings through the Marketplaceas it has advanced in a statement.

This ruined medieval castle, which is located in the English county of Dorset and dates back to the 11th century, will be rebuilt for the popular title thanks to YouTube content creator Grian.

“I hope to see how people rebuild the ruins in their own way. The fact that this will have an impact on education is what makes this project very special to me.”has commented the ‘youtuber’ in this writing.

For its part, the National Trust has recognized that this creator “he has done a brilliant job” and that “Not only has he achieved an accurate recreation of the various historical styles within the castle, but he has also combined them with his own imagination”In the words of the archaeologist Martin Papworth.

This content will be shown through a video presented by the British historian Alice Loxton and will be released before National Trust Archeology Festivalwhen demonstrations will be available for visitors to reimagine their own version of the monument.

Finally, Microsoft has indicated that it hopes to release the version Minecraft: Education Edition for the educational field, “which will benefit children in classrooms across the UK”as he pointed out.

*Photo: news.microsoft.com