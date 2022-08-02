WWE suspends Ronda Rousey for her actions at SummerSlam

Through a press release, published on its official website, WWE has confirmed the Ronda Rousey suspension for attacking the referee after her match against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam.

“Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspendedWWE.com wrote. “An irate Rousey attacked the referee after her SmackDown Women’s Title match, claiming she didn’t see Liv Morgan slapping the Armbar as she counted down to three.”

It should be remembered that Ronda Rousey lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam for the count of three. Rowdy applied his armbar for the umpteenth time on the champion and her shoulders touched the ground. The referee decided to start the account in favor of Liv Morgan, but did not see that the champion gave up before she even reached the count of two. Ronda Rousey, upset by the decision, attacked Morgan and the referee.

It was said at the time that Ronda Rousey made a heel turn with that action, but some media indicated that the attack occurred to move Ronda Rousey away from the starting scene and facilitate a longer and more credible reign to Liv Morgan. The champion has generated great benefits for the company since her coronation and it is likely that WWE has decided to give her more time.

