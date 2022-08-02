WWE Raw: Edge returns with ‘Metalingus’ – Ciampa warns Bobby Lashley

– Ciampa was interviewed backstage after his win over AJ Styles on Raw. “Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, AJ Styles. I won. I won. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. All I need is a chance, and my chance comes next week,” Ciampa said.

“‘Anywhere, anytime, against anyone,’ that’s what Bobby said,” Ciampa continued. “I heard what Bobby said. The problem is, Bobby Lashley, I’m not just anybody. I’m the greatest sports-entertainment of all time. I’m The Blackheart and the fact is no one makes a title more prestigious than the man. what you have in front of you Bobby Lashley, enjoy your last week because starting next Monday, you will be facing your new champion of the United States“.

– During the broadcast of the last Monday Night Raw show, logan paul appeared on the giant screen to launch a message. He confirmed the signing of a multi-year agreement and appearances at WWE events. He mentioned that he can’t wait to get back in the ring, but stated that he doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

– booker t He returned to the Monday Night Raw commentary table to announce the match between Ciampa and AJ Styles to determine the contender for the United States Championship next week. The episode took place in Houston, Texas, the hometown of Booker T.

– Edge reappeared on Monday Night Raw with the theme song “Metalingus“. The Rated R Superstar did not present the same aspect as in SummerSlam and nobody has been able to confirm if there is a possibility of seeing him in the same way in the future.

– Today is Theory’s birthday.. The current bearer of the Money in The Bank briefcase turns 25, he was born on August 2, 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia. He also has Harry Smith (37), known as Davey Boy Smith, jr., and former WCW Blitzkrieg wrestler (47).

