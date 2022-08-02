WWE could allow its stars to work with third parties again

In the year 2020, WWE caused a great controversy by prohibiting its superstars from working with third-party companies, which meant that they could only create content on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube if they received the approval of WWE and if they allowed that the company controls the accounts.

Yesterday, Dakota Kai reopened this topic when she confirmed via Twitter that will continue with his Twitch channel despite having returned to WWE. Thus, it seems that his new agreement included some kind of clause that allows him to continue creating external content.

“HI YES I WILL KEEP STREAMING. Check out this space, my loves.”

This news from Dakota Kai has caused some media in the world of wrestling to wonder if there is a possibility that WWEunder the new command of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H, remove the criticized policy working with third party companies.

At the moment, everything indicates that the Dakota Kai case is the exception to the rule due to some kind of agreement in his last contract, but the company may have decided to make the change at a general level to distance himself from the style of Vince McMahon. We will soon find out if the same is the case with the rest of the talent.

