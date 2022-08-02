With the IMSS-Wellness model, infrastructure, personnel and medical care are strengthened in Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Colima and Sonora

The transformation of state health services to the IMSS-Wellness Model in Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Colima and Sonora advances, where improvements have been made in infrastructure and strategies for the coverage of specialists, training and supply of medicines, reported the general director of the Institute Mexican Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo.

During the morning conference of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, Zoé Robledo made a breakdown of the progress in each of the entities.

In Nayarit, he explained that there is a total operation in units of First and Second Level of Attention; in specialist doctors, coverage is 77 percent, with 476 doctors already in the entity of the 620 that are necessary, and the basification process is 100 percent complete.

He said that in infrastructure and actions to dignify spaces, the total investment that will be made this year is 237 million pesos: 51 million destined for hospitals, with an advance of 95 percent and 219 First Level units. that have been intervened by the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), with an advance of 57 percent.

Zoé Robledo added that the level of prescription supply is 94 percent and that at the moment there are 1,942 units enabled or repaired. Last week, 415 pieces of equipment were distributed, including 276 heartbeat phono detectors, 87 scales with stadiometers and electronics, and cardiotocographs; A session was recently held at the Health Fund for Welfare (Fonsabi) to acquire the rest of the equipment that is needed in Nayarit.

On the other hand, the general director of the IMSS indicated that in the case of Tlaxcala there is a presence of the IMSS-Wellness program in 100 percent of the units, both in hospitals and in the 195 Health Centers; in the coverage of specialists it is at 75 percent, “there are many of these vacancies that are in the National Recruitment Day for this entity and 93 percent, 978 people, are already in some stage of their basification.”