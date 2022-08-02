With a black jumpsuit that is transparent, Cardi B reveals her great rear

The American rapper Cardi B has shared a material on Instagram in which her private parts are almost exposed with a transparent jumpsuit.

In the video that the interpreter of ‘Up’ uploaded, she is seen in this suit with which she stole the glances: “It feels good to be back. Thank you Norway, UK, see you tomorrow.”

As the images passed, the artist walked and made sensual movements.

In the carousel that he shared, he was also seen on stage making the public vibrate with several of his songs.

This publication of the singer obtained more than 1 million “likes” and about 10,000 comments from her fans.

“The stage performance is second to none!”, “Queen”, “Beautiful”, “The queen has returned”, were some of the messages left to the artist.

But this has not been the only commented moment on her tour, because on stage, the artist was left without a wig, just when she joined her audience who, euphorically, enjoyed her music.

The video was shared by the account of the entertainment program “El Gordo y la Flaca” and received hundreds of comments from users.

“So that the churches will be filled”, “Not even the chicks that sing would listen to her ha ha now anyone is an artist”, “How many comments of fanaticism that if the church, because it does not have wigs, I remind them that religions have caused more deaths than war itself and that the world was better without so much fanaticism and envy, leave your hatred and live your mediocre life”, “And the wig, what was it?”, “It is so original that he took off his wig and kept his tubi on his head”, “That woman is unique”, “They love her for taking off her wig, how original, they say”, “I love Cardi”.

Other messages they left were: “I thought that on that side they were not so bad, but it is not only because of this, we are all bad, paying and making so many mediocre millionaires”, “Poor, idolatrous and idiotic people. Seek God while you have time”, “she is a goddess”, “I like that, without so much drama”.

It’s no secret that Cardi B has an extravagant style that some love and others criticize. This is why each appearance in which he squanders his personality tends to generate controversy on the networks. However, this time, it is something special because the American had been away from the stage for some time due to the birth of her son Wave Set Cephus, the fruit of her love affair with rapper Offset.