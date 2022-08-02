Will Smith’s ex-wife talks about the actor’s ‘not so perfect’ family

Unsurprisingly, the news that his former wife has joined the cast of the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills caused quite a stir. Will Sheree Zampino have something to add about her ex’s behavior? She at the moment gave an interview in which she reveals that her modern family has not always been as perfect as they appear because she has had hers more and hers less with both Will and Jada.

“You have three different dynamics, three different personalities and beliefs, and different ways of doing things. And there have been times where we’ve collided and it hasn’t been pretty,” he admitted on the podcast. Behind the Velvet Rope.

Despite this, Sheree assures that their relationship can be considered good in general terms, especially with Jada, because the latter has always behaved like a second mother with her son Trey and has treated him like the two children she has with Will. Smith.

However, that does not mean that Sheree has felt the need to ask the couple for permission to accept her new professional project, even knowing that she has chosen a delicate moment to do so.