Will Smith refuses to let Chris Rock buy a 3 million car

After the incident at the Oscars, Will Smith reappeared in a video apologizing to Chris Rock. In the event that a meeting between the two takes place, the comedian could no longer add a $3 million car to his garage. Read on and find out the rest!

August 01, 2022 5:58 p.m.

Just over three months later, Will Smith has shown his face. The actor born in Philadelphia reappeared in a video that he posted on his social networks where he apologizes to Chris Rock and to all his fans. After the incident at the Oscars, where he slapped the comedian on stage, Will had made a vow of silence that kept all his followers in suspense.

Now the protagonist of “Independence Day” He was hurt and regretful of having made a “role” in the middle of the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles. In his words, Smith condemns his behavior while extending an invitation to chat with Chris Rockwhere he would apologize in person to the other involved.

However, and in the event that this meeting between the two takes place, Rock would lose the $3 million he hopes to add to his bank account for talking about the incident. The comedian himself stated that only for that amount would he sit down to give details of what happened that night of March 27, so it is unlikely that Will will be forgiven … in the immediate future.

With that money that Chris expects to receive for talking about the most embarrassing event in the history of The Academythe American could easily add a Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 to his garagea luxury supercar whose market value is the same as the price Rock will charge for talking about the slap.

This jewel of the French manufacturer was listed in 2017 as the fastest production car in the world. Thanks to its 8-liter W16 engine in a central position, which allows it to reach quotas of 1,500 horsepower, this Bugatti Chiron is more than capable of reaching a maximum speed of 490 kilometers per hour.

+ This is the Bugatti that Chris Rock could buy if he refuses to talk to Will Smith