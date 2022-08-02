Who is Carlos Alazraki and why does he say that Liga MX is a blowjob?

Carlos Alazrakirenowned Mexican publicist, participated as a guest on the program “The last word” of Fox Sportswhere he strongly criticized the MX Leagueprincipally for the little interest it generates in the public today and because of its slogan.

What did Carlos Alazraki say?

Alazraki He said that today Mexican soccer causes little interest to go to a soccer stadium, in addition to fewer and fewer people with whom he talks about footballbecause it does not attract attention.

“I deduce that worn out (the image of Liga MX is), because it is not spoken. I have a creative director, and he and I talk about football. I don’t talk to anyone else. We want to go to the stadium, no (we have)“, began to question the publicist.

Given such statements, Fabian Estay-one of the panelists on the show-, asked the following question to Alazraki: “The slogan that the League has, the protocol where they say ‘feel your League’which is not a reflection of how the League is managed in general terms, Do you like that slogan or would you give it another one?“.

Faced with such questioning, came the forceful response of Carlos Alazraki: “I get a blowjob“said the publicist.

???????????? “THE SLOGAN OF THE LIGAMX GIVES ME A BLOWJOB” Let’s start the program warm! Carlos Alazraki isn’t holding anything back when he talks about Mexican soccer, and we’re just starting out ???? AND IT COULD NOT BE MISSING… HOW DID ‘HATE ME MORE’ COME ABOUT? ????#LUP #AlazrakiEnLUP pic.twitter.com/UFI72OTt2a – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 2, 2022

HE HIT THE CHIVAS OF AMAURY VERGARA

Carlos Alazraki considered that the Chivas they do not have the best footballers in the team, a situation that today has the team condemned to add games without victories and tournaments without good results.

“Should Amaury (Vergara) sell to Guadalajara? Okay mothers! In a globalized world, in which the best Mexicans are in Europe, why do you sell it? Whoever buys it is screwed. They couldn’t, because they don’t have the badass Mexican playersAlazraki said.

Who is Carlos Alazraki?

As one of the most recognized publicists in Mexico, Carlos Alazraki has worked for Televisa and in PRI political campaignsamong them those of Carlos Hank, Luis Donaldo ColosioErnesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon and Roberto Madrazo.

However, his experience is also told in Mexican soccer; was behind of the controversial campaign of America in 2011, which was titled “Great, Very Great”, which sought to enhance the azulcrema club at that time.