Who are the three Mexicans in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

A Tenoch Huerta they yelled at him “what the hell” in the middle of the presentation; a Mabel Chain in social networks they put emojis of hearts, and many began to meet Joshua Maychi.

Those were the first reactions of the people when officially presenting, in the San Diego Comic-Conto the three mexicans as part of the feature film «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever«, which will hit theaters in November.

Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) will give life to the marine prince of Namor; Mabel Chain (El baile los 41) will play Namora, her cousin and Joshua Maychi (Malinche) to Attuma, a fearsome warrior.

Also read: NOPE: When is the new Jordan Peele movie released in Mexico?

Tenoch and Mabel appear in the official trailer that was revealed, although for months there were already versions of the characters that they would be in charge of.

Tenoch, for example, every time he was asked about it, he changed the subject; while the actress she denied any approach to the world tape Marvel.

“You right! Namora is here!” Mabel wrote on her official account.

In the video, she appears in front of a trio of warriors and wearing a respirator that allows her to survive on land, since in the scene she appears on top of a vehicle bridge.

The trailer does not hint who will be the new Black Pantherafter the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020.

Black Panther Trailer: “Wakanda Forever”