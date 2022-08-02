White Lotus actress marries boyfriend 18 years older

The bride expressed that this was the theme of her celebration and it was her greatest wish: “That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drink and authentic New Orleans.” The couple was accompanied by their loved ones: “We said vows, we cried and the children of Andrew They were his groomsmen and ring bearers.”

Daddario He explained that he wanted them, but also his guests, to have a wonderful time. “We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catch up.” The bride dazzled in a custom dress from Danielle Frankel with pleats and floral applications.

“I fell in love with the dresses of Danielle. I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, we talked and when I went to her studio, I felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it looked like it belonged in New Orleans and it was the right choice for the Louisiana heat,” she shared. Alexandra.

As for the boyfriend? He donned a classic designer pinstripe suit Brunello Cucinelli. “I constantly steal his button-down shirts to wear with jeans, and they are always Brunello. She finally chose a beautiful, not too serious suit that worked for a wedding in New Orleans in mid-June.” Daddario.